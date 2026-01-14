Man Utd fear they will lose Bruno Fernandes come the end of the season - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Thursday's other top stories include how Barcelona wish to negotiate a lower fee for Marcus Rashford; Eric Dier is not keen on a move to West Ham; Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli
Wednesday 14 January 2026 22:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United fear that they will lose club captain Bruno Fernandes come the end of the season -The i Paper
Barcelona want to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal but want to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Manchester United than the £26m included as part of his loan - talkSPORT
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Brighton's Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan at Roma - Gazzetta dello Sport
Real Madrid are considering a move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli - Defensa Central
Forgotten Man Utd man Tyrell Malacia is set for talks with Michael Carrick surrounding his future - The Sun
Tottenham's Alejo Veliz is wanted by Manchester City's Brazilian sister club, Bahia - Daily Mail
Eric Dier is reluctant to join West Ham despite their interest in the player - Daily Mail
Nottingham Forest are exploring the possibility of sending Oleksandr Zinchenko back to Arsenal - BBC
Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has emerged as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher at Atletico Madrid - Daily Mail
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Rangers' new signing Tuur Rommens is not likely to be fit for another three or four weeks - The Scottish Sun
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
PSG star Fabian Ruiz is set to sign a new contract in the French capital amid interest from Turkey and both Madrid clubs - Marca
Xabi Alonso had doubters at Real Madrid from his very first day in charge - BBC
Former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has spoken out against 'opportunistic figures in club hierarchies' after being named the new technical director at FC Twente - Daily Mail
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.