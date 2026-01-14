Man Utd fear they will lose Bruno Fernandes come the end of the season - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United fear that they will lose club captain Bruno Fernandes come the end of the season -The i Paper

Barcelona want to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal but want to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Manchester United than the £26m included as part of his loan - talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Brighton's Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan at Roma - Gazzetta dello Sport

Real Madrid are considering a move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli - Defensa Central

Forgotten Man Utd man Tyrell Malacia is set for talks with Michael Carrick surrounding his future - The Sun

Tottenham's Alejo Veliz is wanted by Manchester City's Brazilian sister club, Bahia - Daily Mail

Eric Dier is reluctant to join West Ham despite their interest in the player - Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are exploring the possibility of sending Oleksandr Zinchenko back to Arsenal - BBC

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has emerged as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher at Atletico Madrid - Daily Mail

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Rangers' new signing Tuur Rommens is not likely to be fit for another three or four weeks - The Scottish Sun

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

PSG star Fabian Ruiz is set to sign a new contract in the French capital amid interest from Turkey and both Madrid clubs - Marca

Xabi Alonso had doubters at Real Madrid from his very first day in charge - BBC

Former Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has spoken out against 'opportunistic figures in club hierarchies' after being named the new technical director at FC Twente - Daily Mail