Man Utd considering summer move for Nottingham Forest's Murillo - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Murillo is among the players being considered by Manchester United as they seek a new central defender for next season, with the Brazilian open to leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer - Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes is planning to see out the season with Manchester United despite the recent upheaval at Old Trafford - The Sun

Man Utd are growing increasingly confident of signing Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in the summer - The Sun

Chelsea are ready to make a move for a new defender in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window and give Liam Rosenior a boost to his start as the club's new head coach - The Telegraph

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez - L'Equipe

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Tammy Abraham after beating rival clubs with the offer of a long-term contract that demonstrates Unai Emery's faith in the England striker - The Times

Lewis Miley has been the subject of watching eyes from the stands of late, with England scouts checking on Newcastle's teenage sensation - Daily Mail

Football's lawmakers will look to intensify a crackdown on time-wasting next week by considering a referee's countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks - The Times

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Rangers' long-serving captain James Tavernier has emerged as a target for Rafael Benitez, who is in charge at Greek giants Panathinaikos - Daily Mail

Hearts have made a fresh approach to Vardar FK about landing AWOL Uganda winger Rogers Mato this month - The Scottish Sun

Aberdeen striker Peter Ambrose is set for a return to Hungary - Daily Record

RUGBY UNION

Harlequins are interested in speaking to Scott Robertson, who was sacked as the All Blacks head coach on Thursday only two years into his four-year contract - The Times

England are facing a crisis at tighthead prop after Asher Opoku-Fordjour was ruled out of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury that requires surgery - The Telegraph

CRICKET

England face being without Rehan Ahmed for the start of their pre-T20 World Cup tour to Sri Lanka amid delays to his and Adil Rashid's visas - The Telegraph

GOLF

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf no longer poses the threat it once did to the traditional tours, saying that its Saudi paymasters will now have to spend "hundreds of millions" just to ensure it does not fall even further behind in the game's civil war - The Telegraph