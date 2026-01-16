 Skip to content

Man Utd reject several approaches for Harry Maguire - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

Saturday's other top stories include Arsenal tracking Red Star Belgrade starlet Vasilije Kostov; Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Barcelona teenager Dro Fernandez, who is set to leave the Spanish giants; West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse is attracting interest from Burnley

Friday 16 January 2026 23:32, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United have rejected several approaches for Harry Maguire this month, including inquiries from both Milan clubs and multiple Premier League teams - The Sun

Harry Maguire admits he has been impressed by Michael Carrick and his coaching staff

Arsenal are tracking Red Star Belgrade starlet Vasilije Kostov, who has been likened to Barcelona's Pedri and rated as the best Under-18 midfielder in the world - The Sun

Barcelona's 'next Yamal' Dro Fernandez is set to leave the club in a shock departure and is attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund - talkSPORT

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank would like to sign an attacking player who can play off the left if possible this month or in the summer - The Telegraph

West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse is attracting interest from fellow relegation rivals Burnley - The Sun

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

There have been no discussions between Rangers and Motherwell over a deal for striker Tawanda Maswanhise to join Ibrox - Daily Record

OLYMPICS

Russia is offering lucrative contracts to overseas coaches in anticipation of a return to international competition, with a leading British Olympic coach among those approached - The Times

