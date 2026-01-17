Juventus step up talks to sign Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Sunday's other top stories include Florentino Perez adding former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca to his Real Madrid manager shortlist; Tottenham are weighing up sacking boss Thomas Frank; Chelsea have held further talks over Jeremy Jacquet
Saturday 17 January 2026 22:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus have stepped up their chase for Crystal forward Jean-Philippe Mateta after talks were held with his representatives on Friday - Daily Mail
Tottenham are weighing up sacking boss Thomas Frank after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to West Ham - The Times.
Manchester United's team ahead of Man City was leaked over an hour before it was due to be announced on Michael Carrick's grand opening - Daily Mail
Chelsea have held further talks over Jeremy Jacquet of Rennes as they close on a new centre back for January - Daily Mail
Newcastle United have checked on Club Brugge full-back Joaquin Seys - Daily Mail
Brighton centre back Diego Coppola is attracting interest from Spanish sides Valencia and Girona - Daily Mail
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez is eyeing a big transfer move this summer to lift the Spanish giants out of a slump. However, a deal for Erling Haaland will not be straightforward due to his massive contract which ties him to Man City until 2034 - The Sun
Florentino Perez has added former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca to his Real Madrid head coach shortlist - The Sun