West Ham could target Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic if Lucas Paqueta leaves - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic could be a target for West Ham should Lucas Paqueta leave this month - The Sun.

The Moroccan national team are looking to add Andres Iniesta to their coaching staff for the World Cup - The Sun.

The Premier League wants to introduce rugby-style concussion substitutions - The Guardian.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lorenzo Lucca. The 25-year-old striker will join on loan with an option to buy just half a season after joining Napoli from Udinese - The Mirror.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Xabi Alonso has been linked with a return to management less than a week after Real Madrid sacked him. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder is in talks to be the new manager of Eintracht Frankfurt - Bild.

Jose Mourinho has brushed off rumours that he could make a sensational return to Real Madrid following the sacking of Alonso - The Mirror.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol explains why Xabi Alonso's tenure at Real Madrid came to an end and where his future could lie going forward.

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Rangers loan star Lyall Cameron was met with a shock banner from Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie as he made his debut for the club - Scottish Sun.