West Ham could target Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic if Lucas Paqueta leaves - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Sunday's other top stories include a coaching role for Andres Iniesta at 2026 World Cup; Xabi Alonso is in talks to return to coaching less than a week after he left Real Madrid; Jose Mourinho has denied rumours he could make a return to Bernabeu
Sunday 18 January 2026 22:57, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic could be a target for West Ham should Lucas Paqueta leave this month - The Sun.
The Moroccan national team are looking to add Andres Iniesta to their coaching staff for the World Cup - The Sun.
The Premier League wants to introduce rugby-style concussion substitutions - The Guardian.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lorenzo Lucca. The 25-year-old striker will join on loan with an option to buy just half a season after joining Napoli from Udinese - The Mirror.
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Xabi Alonso has been linked with a return to management less than a week after Real Madrid sacked him. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder is in talks to be the new manager of Eintracht Frankfurt - Bild.
Jose Mourinho has brushed off rumours that he could make a sensational return to Real Madrid following the sacking of Alonso - The Mirror.
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Rangers loan star Lyall Cameron was met with a shock banner from Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie as he made his debut for the club - Scottish Sun.