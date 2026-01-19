Kobbie Mainoo preparing for Man Utd stay after first-team reinstatement under Michael Carrick - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kobbie Mainoo is preparing to stay at Manchester United this month after being restored to the first team by Michael Carrick - Daily Mail

Crystal Palace have stepped up their pursuit of Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde after losing Marc Guehi to Manchester City - The Sun

Juventus are confident that Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to join them from Crystal Palace but the two clubs are £10million apart in their valuation of the striker - The Times

Chelsea remain in talks with Rennes for £56m-rated centre back Jeremy Jacquet, and are trying to bring the price down for the 20-year-old with their valuation closer to £45m - Daily Mail

Juventus are continuing talks with Crystal Palace for striker Jean Philippe-Mateta after their opening offer was rejected. Juve offered a £1.7m loan fee with £24.5m to follow on qualification for Europe. Palace want around £35m for the 28-year-old - Daily Mail

Man Utd are among a host of clubs considering the introduction of an IMAX-style experience for non-match going fans - The Sun

Michael Carrick has immediately introduced a new rule at Manchester United, placing greater emphasis on individual work with specific players in training - Daily Express

Thomas Frank remains in critical danger of losing his job as Tottenham Hotspur head coach, despite being given a stay of execution for Tuesday night's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund - Daily Telegraph

REAL MADRID

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he can't rule out the possibility of returning to management after being linked with Real Madrid - Daily Mirror

AFCON

Morocco's FA has claimed it will pursue legal action after Senegal's players briefly walked off the pitch during Sunday's chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final - The Times

Moroccan police have arrested 18 Senegal fans and one Algerian in the fall-out of a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday night - Daily Mail

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw could be banned from the World Cup after the chaotic scenes that marred his side's African Cup of Nations triumph - The Sun

EUROPE

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been accused by Feyenoord star Quinten Timber of failing to protect his players - Daily Mirror

CRICKET

Scotland could be a last-minute call up to the T20 World Cup next month if the International Cricket Council fails to reach agreement with Bangladesh, who are refusing to travel to India - The Times

The new-look London Spirit are hugely increasing salaries paid to off-field cricket staff in a bid to boost the calibre of recruits when the turbocharged Hundred launches in August - The Guardian

RUGBY UNION

The heavily criticised Investec Champions Cup format will not change until 2030, with executives convinced that it delivers jeopardy, drama and improved viewing figures - The Times

SCOTLAND

Ian Maxwell wants talks with Steve Clarke over his long-term future before this summer's World Cup - Scottish Sun

Dunaksta Streda boss Branislav Fodrek admits they will be powerless to stop Rangers transfer target Damir Redzic from leaving the Slovakian club - Daily Record

Celtic have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Lorient striker Mohamed Bamba - Scottish Sun