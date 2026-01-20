Gianluigi Donnarumma preparing to return to Italy months after joining Manchester City - Paper Talk
Wednesday's other top stories include Chelsea joining PSG in the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, Manchester United keeping track of Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Tottenham's interest in Liverpool's Curtis Jones
Tuesday 20 January 2026 22:53, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent has sensationally suggested that the goalkeeper would accept a return to Italy should it be offered - The Sun
Chelsea have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Atletico Madrid stirker Julian Alvarez - Daily Mail
Tottenham are interested in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones - The Times
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs watching 17-year-old attacking midfielder Belhinho at NK Kustosija - Daily Mail
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Fulham are leading the chase for Manchester City's Norway international winger Oscar Bobb - Daily Mail
Bournemouth's Alex Scott has become the latest midfielder to appear on Manchester United's radar - The Sun
Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing six-foot-seven Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca -The Sun
AFCON
A Moroccan politician has allegedly accused Senegal of 'practising magic' during the controversial AFCON final - Daily Star
EUROPE
Former Brentford and Everton striker Neal Maupay is set for a loan move to Paris FC, the same club who have been linked with Tottenham's Mathys Tel - Daily Mail
SCOTLAND
Rangers are still expected to make two signings in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window - Scottish Sun
Celtic are among several clubs interested in Girona winger Yaser Asprilla - Scottish Sun
Rangers' Nico Raskin is not interested in a move to Besiktas despite the Turkish club reigniting interest - Scottish Sun