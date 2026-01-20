Gianluigi Donnarumma preparing to return to Italy months after joining Manchester City - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent has sensationally suggested that the goalkeeper would accept a return to Italy should it be offered - The Sun

Chelsea have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Atletico Madrid stirker Julian Alvarez - Daily Mail

Tottenham are interested in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones - The Times

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs watching 17-year-old attacking midfielder Belhinho at NK Kustosija - Daily Mail

Fulham are leading the chase for Manchester City's Norway international winger Oscar Bobb - Daily Mail

Bournemouth's Alex Scott has become the latest midfielder to appear on Manchester United's radar - The Sun

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing six-foot-seven Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca -The Sun

AFCON

A Moroccan politician has allegedly accused Senegal of 'practising magic' during the controversial AFCON final - Daily Star

EUROPE

Former Brentford and Everton striker Neal Maupay is set for a loan move to Paris FC, the same club who have been linked with Tottenham's Mathys Tel - Daily Mail

SCOTLAND

Rangers are still expected to make two signings in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window - Scottish Sun

Celtic are among several clubs interested in Girona winger Yaser Asprilla - Scottish Sun

Rangers' Nico Raskin is not interested in a move to Besiktas despite the Turkish club reigniting interest - Scottish Sun