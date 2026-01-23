Women's Champions Cup 2026: Dates, teams qualified, venues, draw, format and schedule

The inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup is set to land in London, with reigning European champions Arsenal looking to make history by becoming the first ever winners of the tournament.

The first of its kind competition, which brings together the six continental club champions from the season prior was announced in March 2025. With the semi-finals and final set to take place in the English capital. This is everything you need to know about the tournament

When is the 2026 Women's Champions Cup?

The competition has technically already begun, with two first round matches taking place in October and December seeing CAF Women's Champions League winners ASFAR qualify for the semi-finals.

The two semi-finals take place on Wednesday January 28, with the third-place play-off and final on Sunday February 1.

Where is the 2025 Women's Champions Cup?

Image: The final of the Women's Champions Cup will take place at the Emirates Stadium on February 1

The remainder of the Women's Champions Cup is taking place in London, with the semi-finals both being held at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

The third-place play-off and final will then be hosted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Who qualified for the Women's Champions Cup?

Image: Arsenal beat Barcelona 1-0 to in the 2025 Women's Champions League

The continental club champions from the preceding season qualified for the tournament, but two have already been eliminated.

AFC Women's Champions League holders Wuhan Chegu Jiangda and OFC Women's Champions League winners Auckland City failed to make it out of the first round to earn a place in the semi-final.

That spot went to CAF Women's Champions League winners ASFAR, who join Arsenal, Gotham FC and Corinthians in the final four.

The Gunners qualified by beating Barcelona in last season's Champions League final. New York based Gotham FC claimed the CONCACAF equivalent by beating Mexican side Tigres to earn their spot. Corinthians beat Deportivo Cali to qualify via the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina.

Where can you watch the Women's Champions Cup?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky and FIFA have agreed an exclusive new partnership which will see the Final Stage of the inaugural Champions Cup, Alex Scott previews the tournament.

Sky and FIFA have agreed an exclusive new partnership which will see the Final Stage of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland on January 28 and February 1

Sky Sports will exclusively broadcast all matches, kicking off with Gotham FC vs SC Corinthians (12.30pm) and Arsenal Women vs ASFAR (6pm) on Wednesday, January 28.

The third-place play-off (2.45pm) and final (6pm) will then be hosted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium four days later.

Sky's coverage of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup will feature Izzy Christiansen, Caroline Barker, Natalie Gedra, Ellen Ellard and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

How does the Women's Champions Cup impact the WSL?

Arsenal were due to face Leicester City in the WSL on Saturday January 31, but the game has been postponed due to the Gunners' involvement in the Women's Champions Cup. A rescheduled date is yet to be confirmed.

The remaining five games that weekend will take place as planned on Sunday February 1, with four being shown live on Sky Sports.