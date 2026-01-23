Andy Robertson transfer news: Tottenham and Liverpool in preliminary talks over signing Scotland left-back

Tottenham have approached Liverpool about signing left-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain is out of contract in the summer. Preliminary talks have started and an outcome is expected in the next few days.

Given the 31-year-old's contract situation and stated desire to resolve his future, Liverpool want to honour the huge respect they have for the player and his impact at the club since 2017.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City and has been an instrumental part of their Premier League and Champions League winning teams.

But he has featured less frequently this season, making just four league starts following the addition of Milos Kerkez.

Robertson, who will captain Scotland at the World Cup in the summer, was wanted by Atletico Madrid in the summer but no move materialised.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Why are Spurs moving for Robertson?

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

Spurs need experience. Robertson is a proven winner. They have lost left-back Ben Davies to a serious ankle injury that requires surgery.

The addition of another player in that position would mean Djed Spence could move over to his more natural position on the right.

Spurs also need more homegrown players in their squad. They are progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They signed 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos this week but he is a development player.

'Why would Robertson leave Liverpool for Spurs?'

Sky Sports' Jay Boothroyd on Fan Club:

"Spurs have got Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence - who plays at left-back and is doing really well at left-back - is Robertson the answer?

"Andy Robertson is a fantastic player, but if I'm him, do I want to leave Liverpool where I'm arguably second choice and leave that environment to go to Tottenham? That's me being objective. I don't see a world where he would want to do that."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What has Robertson said on his future?

Robertson addressed his future earlier this month when talking to reporters after Liverpool's FA Cup win over Barnsley.

"It's safe to say that I've done absolutely everything for this club in the last eight-and-a-half years and the club have been very good to me," he said.

"They have rewarded me with new contracts when I've been playing well. When you do play well, you're rewarding yourself as well.

"I've got five months left and we need to see what the options are to stay, if there's options to go and things like that.

"I need to sit down with my family first and foremost to see what we want. After a bit of a stressful summer, I've just tried to enjoy being a part of it, being a Liverpool player, trying to qualify for a World Cup. Thankfully I've managed to do that,.

"I need to speak to my family and see what we want going forward Then as soon as we make our mind up then we'll let you know when the time is right."

Slot: Kerkez is getting stronger and stronger

Image: Milos Kerkez is getting stronger, says Arne Slot

Liverpool losing Robertson would leave Kerkez as the club's clear first-choice left-back option and Arne Slot was full of praise for the Hungarian's improvement - after a tricky start to the season.

"If you talk about Milos - and a lot of signings we've made - you can see the progression they're making, in terms of adjustments to the team but also in power," he said in his press conference on Friday.

"And Milos is getting stronger and stronger and stronger in my opinion. He plays better and better and better. It was a moment to give him the game during the week as well.

"If you look at the age of our signings, they will not only be better in the second half of the season they will be better next season and the season afterwards and the season afterwards. He's improving but not only him."

Can Liverpool afford to lose Robertson?

Analysis by Sky Sports' Rich Morgan:

"With summer signing Milos Kerkez now Liverpool's undisputed first-choice left back, it is understandable Andy Robertson, who has only made four Premier League starts this season, is seeking a fresh career challenge, especially with a World Cup fast approaching for the Scotland captain.

"However, while Liverpool want to honour the huge respect they have for the 31-year-old and his impact at the club since 2017, it will leave the league champions short of numbers at the back.

"With defenders Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley out with season-ending knee injuries, head coach Arne Slot will have to navigate the second half of the campaign with just one recognised left back if Robertson leaves.

Image: Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas (left) is currently on loan at Roma

"The Reds' only other option for the role is Kostas Tsimikas, although the Greece international is currently on a season-long loan at AS Roma. However, the 29-year-old has featured in just 16 games in total so far for the Serie A club and is reportedly of interest tp Nottingham Forest.

"One option were Kerkez to be missing would be to play Joe Gomez as a makeshift left back, a role the versatile defender fulfilled under previous boss Jurgen Klopp when both Robertson and Tsimikas were missing with injury in the 2023-24 season."