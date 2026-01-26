Chelsea say it is 'impossible' to sell Josh Acheampong in this transfer window - Monday's Paper Talk
Monday's other top stories include: Marc Guehi has revealed how close he was to Liverpool switch last summer; Flamengo close in on deal for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta; Fulham bid again for PSV's Ricardo Pepi
Monday 26 January 2026 08:06, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal cyborgs malfunction - The Guardian
Arsenal overcautious and over-emotional: This was the worst version of themselves - The Telegraph
Dancing Michael Carrick has made Manchester United free again - Daily Mail
Chelsea say it is "impossible" to sell 19-year-old Josh Acheampong this winter, despite interest from both Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich - Daily Mail
Marc Guehi was lying in an MRI machine with his Liverpool medical almost complete when he was told his summer Deadline Day move to Liverpool was off - Daily Mail
Flamengo are in advanced talks to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham - The Athletic
Chelsea have activated a recall option for Aaron Anselmino from Borussia Dortmund - The Athletic
Fulham are back in talks for PSV's Ricardo Pepi after a second £38m bid - The Athletic
Rennes have rejected Chelsea's Jeremy Jacquet approach - Fabrizio Romano
John Terry has rubbed salt in Arsenal's wounds by highlighting they can no longer break Chelsea's record for fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season - Daily Mail
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Danny Rohl says his Rangers players are relishing their task of hunting down leaders Hearts in the Scottish title race - Daily Mail
Celtic are in the race to sign Norway international Felix Horn Myhre - Scottish Sun
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Former Manchester United winger Nani has signed for Kazakhstani club FC Aktobe - The Sun