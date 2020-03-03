VOTE: Premier League February goal of the month - Steven Bergwijn, Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and more

From Steven Bergwijn's debut goal to Sadio Mane's super strike vs Norwich and Anthony Martial's stunner, vote here for your Premier League goal of the month.

We have picked out the best 10 strikes from last month across the top flight for you to choose from, with the most popular in our poll crowned the Premier League's February goal of the month.

Here's the full list - and if you need a recap, you can watch our video round-up at the top of the page.

Steven Bergwijn - Tottenham vs Man City, February 2

- vs Man City, February 2 Matej Vydra - Southampton vs Burnley , February 15

- Southampton vs , February 15 Sadio Mane - Norwich vs Liverpool , February 15

- Norwich vs , February 15 Marcos Alonso - Chelsea vs Tottenham, February 22

- vs Tottenham, February 22 Patrick van Aanholt - Crystal Palace vs Newcastle, February 22

- vs Newcastle, February 22 Dwight McNeil - Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22

- Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22 Enda Stevens - Sheffield United v Brighton - February 22

v Brighton - February 22 Anthony Martial - Manchester United vs Watford - February 23

- vs Watford - February 23 Dominic Calvert - Lewin - Arsenal vs Everton , February 23

- - Arsenal vs , February 23 Jamal Lewis - Norwich vs Leicester, February 28

