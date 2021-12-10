Chris Willock interview: QPR talisman on facing Ruben Dias in training at Benfica and his sibling dream

"I'm saying this very respectfully and Chris will know where I'm coming from. I don't think you've seen him anywhere near the level he's capable of achieving yet."

It is not often you get the chance to speak to a manager and player from the same club within 24 hours of each other. Knowing a chat with Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month Chris Willock was coming up the next day, it seemed a prime opportunity to ask his boss, Mark Warburton - the November Manager of the Month - just what he thought of one of his star players.

"He's working hard and I've been delighted to see the form he's shown lately," continued Warburton. "He's got great feet, he offers assists and goals. He's working so hard and is starting to reap the rewards. But there is so much more to come from him, with and without the ball.

"He has everything, technically and physically he's so strong. If he can realise what he can achieve in the game that might elevate him to the next level, but there is no doubt he has more levels to come."

Willock was somewhat more modest about his own game after hearing some of the words bestowed upon him by his gaffer.

"I feel like I'm really coming into my own," he told Sky Sports himself. "But I still feel like I've got a lot to give and improve upon, and hopefully I can keep doing that and showing what I'm capable of.

"I haven't even played that many games professionally, yet. I'm still learning. Hopefully I can keep doing that and progressing. The way we play suits me, which helps. But I've also put in a lot of hard work, and I study the game to see what I can improve on."

Image: Chris Willock celebrates scoring for QPR

QPR and the Championship have been lucky to have a talent like Willock this season. Bursting with creativity, fuelled by flair, he has been one of the stars of the league.

All the promise he showed as a youngster is coming to the fore. Still just 23, he knows there are higher heights he can reach.

"I still need to work on a lot of things," he continues. "I think I can continue to score more goals, and have more of an impact on games. I think I can improve on defending. There are a lot of things I can make better in my game."

Part of what helps drive him on to improve is seeing his brothers do the same. His elder brother, Matty, is playing for Salford City in League Two. His younger brother, Joe, is in the Premier League with Newcastle.

Arguably one of the best players in the top tier in the second half of last season, no one was more proud of seeing him kick on than his older brother.

Image: Willock's brother Joe plays for Newcastle in the Premier League

Image: Willock's older brother Matty plays for Salford City in League Two

"Joe's career has been terrific so far," says Willock. "I'm so proud of him, the whole family is so proud of him. He's in the Premier League, which is what we used to dream about, and it's obviously where I want to be.

"There's competition between us all, but it's healthy competition. We drive each other on every day, we speak to each other and give each other advice.



"It helps so much when you have two brothers doing the same job as you at a high level. Having them is a blessing and I love seeing them progress in their careers."

All three brothers were at a very early stage part of Arsenal's youth ranks, before diverging on their separate paths. Matty went to Manchester United, Joe stayed at Arsenal, while Chris took the biggest leap by heading to Portugal to join Benfica.

Image: Back in their U23 days in 2017, the three brothers met when Joe (L) and Chris (R) played for Arsenal, and oldest brother Matty (C) played for Mancheste rUnited.

He never made a senior appearance but enjoyed two successful campaigns with Benfica B in the second tier.

"It was really exciting at the start to go abroad, I was looking forward to it," Willock remembers. "It was a real change and a new challenge, but it was quite tough when I got there in terms of being in a completely new environment and working with new staff.

"To come from the Arsenal academy and then go to Benfica to learn my trade even further. It was a blessing to get the chance to do it. In football you always have journeys, and Benfica was an incredible time for me. I learned a lot there."

He learned a lot in particular from two players of a similar age who have gone on to become stars of world football: Joao Felix and Ruben Dias.

Image: Willock had a spell at Benfica with Ruben Dias

To Willock it's no shock to see what they have both gone on to achieve.

"[Dias} was always so tough to get past," he says. "With his mentality, you could see it even then. From the first day I saw him in the gym he was so strong mentally. There was only one place he wanted to go, and all that hard work and those extra sessions he put in are paying off.

"They were two top young players who I always knew could go on to reach the levels they're playing at now. It's really good to see them get towards their full potential. They are both doing brilliantly and I'm so happy to see they are living their dreams."

Willock has dreams of his own. Playing against his brother in the Premier League being one of them. And with QPR in the play-off mix, he would love it to happen with them.

"I won't sit here and say I don't dream of playing for England in a World Cup one day, or playing in the Champions League," he admits. "I want to push myself and see how far I can get.

"We are doing well, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. There is still a long way to go and we just need to keep performing and see how far it takes us."