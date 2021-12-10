QPR's Chris Willock and Mark Warburton win Sky Bet Championship November awards

QPR winger Chris Willock has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

A November for the ages. In Willock's four games, Rangers scored six goals, three from his teasing crosses, while he scored the other three - a delightful curler at Blackpool, a clever lofted finish against Luton and a sweetly controlled volley at Derby.

QPR manager Mark Warburton said: "We're all absolutely delighted to see Chris named Player of the Month.

"We're thrilled with his continued development and this award is fully justified.

"He's improving on his goals and his assists - and there is no doubt that there is more to come from Chris in the weeks and months ahead."

Willock said: "I'm delighted - it's a great feeling to win Player of the Month. We're all working hard and believing in what we can do. We've responding to any setbacks that we've faced, and we want to keep things going.

"The Championship is such a hard league - but we know we've got quality in the team and we're showing it. There is even more to come from us."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Willock only played in four games during the month of November, but that's all he needed to make a massive impact on the Sky Bet Championship.

"As QPR consolidated their position as genuine Play-Off contenders, the 23-year-old was involved in everything that was good, bagging three times for the Hoops and adding just as many assists to his tally."

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

In the topsy-turvy world of the Championship, any side that can boast consistency in performances and results will move up in a hurry. Warburton's Rangers did just that, collecting 13 points from a possible 15 and scoring in every game.

Warburton said: "November was obviously a fantastic month for us. I want to stress that this is never an individual award - it always a team one, so all credit to the players and staff who have worked so tirelessly over what is a really demanding schedule.

"As I said, it's a team award and now we have to keep on pushing forward."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "The Hoops have added consistency to ability so far this season and that has allowed them to mix it at the top of the Championship table.

"The questions should probably stop now over how long QPR can continue this run, as it's becoming increasingly clear that Mark Warburton team have become genuine promotion candidates. With 13 more points in the bag, he's a very worthy manager of the month recipient."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Scott Twine, MK Dons

MK Dons striker Scott Twine has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

His reputation for spectacular strikes from distance is well established now, witness a free-kick against Cambridge and a screamer at Sheffield Wednesday among his three goals. November also saw vision and clever passing in his four assists.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning said: "Scott had a terrific month, and he thoroughly deserves the award.

"He has got a terrific attitude and there is no coincidence it transfers into performances on a matchday. When he's enjoying himself and playing with a level of freedom, you get what we saw in November.

"He's got great variation to his game - he can run in behind, receive in between lines and he can also go wide or play centrally. The quality of his through balls is so good too.

"He's done really well but the challenge now is to keep the numbers up. We'll keep pushing him but it's in his character anyway to continue striving for more."

Twine said: "I'm buzzing and proud to win Player of the Month. I was nominated earlier on in the year and didn't win so I'm pleased to receive the award this time around.

"It's not something I thought about and, to be honest, I didn't realise the month was that good until I was nominated.

"The way that we play and the options we have on the pitch are big reasons why I have been able to do as well as I have done so, I have to thank the manager, the coaches and my teammates for helping me with that.

"I just want to continue getting as many goals and assists as possible to help the team pick up points and maintain our strong start to the season."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "The reputation of Scott Twine precedes him at this point, but his performances continue to catch the eye.

"The Dons midfielder took November by the scruff of the neck in trademark fashion, contributing seven goal involvements to his team from his berth at the tip of the midfield…outstanding!"

Manager: Danny Cowley, Portsmouth

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

Patience can be the greatest managerial virtue, as Cowley proved when his side were sliding down the League One table in October. His reward for staying true to his players was an unbeaten month and 13 points from five games.

Cowley said: "I'm collecting this award on behalf of all the players and members of the backroom team at Pompey.

"Everyone worked really hard to put a great run of form together during November. I'm incredibly proud of them all."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Steadying the ship at some point during a season will always be what's needed if you want to push for the end-of-season honours, so Danny Cowley has been rightly rewarded for his November efforts.

"Not so long ago, things were starting to look a little bleak on the south coast but an undefeated month of fixtures was the perfect remedy for the Fratton Park outfit."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Dom Telford, Newport

Newport County striker Dom Telford has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

The goals keep on coming for October's winner, one in each of his four games and all but one of Newport's five in the month. He is making scoring look simple at the moment, notably with a curling shot on the run at Colchester.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "There's nothing quite like a goalscorer in top form, and that's exactly Dom Telford is now. He's been League Two's version of Midas over the past few weeks.

"The Newport finisher added four more strikes to his tally in November, on his way to justifiably picking up a second-straight Player of the Month gong."

Manager: Rob Edwards, Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Limited to just three games, Edwards' side won them all by a two-goal margin to maintain their grip on League Two. He has instilled a calm assurance and belief, as well as an expansive attacking style using the full width of the pitch.

Edwards said: "It's a mark of how well everyone has done, from the staff to the players. This is a team effort and everyone is involved.

"We win, lose and draw together as one group. We haven't achieved anything after nineteen games, so we just need to keep working hard. We're really thankful to everyone as it's great recognition for the football club."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Forest Green didn't play much football in November, but they dealt with the few assignments they had with real professionalism and style.

"Rob Edwards has his side playing some fantastic stuff at present, so it's little wonder Rovers brushed aside their three opponents so comfortably."