Premier League relegation battle analysed: Who is going down?

The battle for Premier League survival continued on Saturday as Everton beat Leeds 3-0 while Watford and Norwich fell to home defeats - but which teams are best placed to avoid the drop?
Only 10 points separate the seven sides at the bottom of the table - and basement boys Burnley have at least two games in hand on all of their rivals barring Everton.
An upturn in results for Newcastle has seen the Toffees, Brentford and Leeds dragged into a relegation scrap. The Bees have picked up just one point from their last six games, while Marcelo Bielsa's side have only two wins from their last nine matches.
Burnley have slipped seven points adrift of safety after Newcastle's win over Aston Villa and their own defeat at Turf Moor against Liverpool on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Watford slipped to defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday and lie just a point above the Clarets, and Norwich remain 18th after their heavy home loss to Manchester City.
Trending
- Super Bowl LVI: Essential Reading
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Ronaldo out, Kane in at Man Utd?
- Zouma misses Leicester game due to illness | Souness: Zero sympathy
- Who has the best chin? Khan or Brook?
- PL hits & misses: Fab Fabinho | Kamikaze Spurs | Magpies momentum
- Spurs fans ignore club request and chant Y-word
- Conte: CL qualification impossible on current form
- Super Bowl LVI Predictions
- Phoenix Open: Koepka in mix as Ortiz makes ace LIVE!
- Premier League top-four race: Fourth place up for grabs?
Here, we take a look at the state of play, odds and key fixtures as the relegation picture hots up...
Brentford
Position: 14th
Games played: 25
Points: 24
Current form: LLLLLD
Next fixture: Arsenal (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 9/2
Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Newcastle (h), Mar 5: Norwich (a), Mar 12: Burnley (h), April 16: Watford (a), May 15: Everton (a), May 22: Leeds (h).
Leeds
Position: 15th
Games played: 23
Points: 23
Current form: LWWLDL
Next fixture: Manchester United (h), live on Sky Sports
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 11/2
Key fixtures to note: Feb 20: Manchester United (h), Mar 12: Norwich (h), April 9: Watford (a), April 16: Chelsea (h), May 22: Brentford (a).
Everton
Position: 16th
Games played: 22
Points: 22
Current form: DLLLLW
Next fixture: Southampton (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 7/1
Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Manchester City (h), Mar 3: Tottenham (a), Mar 19: Watford (a), April 23: Liverpool (a), April 30: Chelsea (h), May 15: Brentford (h).
Newcastle
Position: 17th
Games played: 23
Points: 21
Current form: LDDWWW
Next fixture: West Ham (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/1
Key fixtures to note: Feb 26: Brentford (a), April 23: Norwich (a), May 22: Burnley (a).
Norwich
Position: 18th
Games played: 24
Points: 17
Current form: LLWWDL
Next fixture: Liverpool (a)
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/9
Key fixtures to note: Mar 5: Brentford (h); Mar 12: Leeds (a), April 9: Burnley (h), April 23: Newcastle (h).
Watford
Position: 19th
Games played: 24
Points: 15
Next fixture: Aston Villa (a)
Current form: LDLDLL
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 1/6
Key fixtures to note: Mar 19: Everton (h), April 9: Leeds (h), April 16: Brentford (h), April 30: Burnley (h).
Burnley
Position: 20th
Games played: 21
Points: 14
Next fixture: Liverpool (h)
Current form: LLDDDL
Relegation Sky Bet odds: 4/11
Key fixtures to note: Mar 12: Brentford (a), April 9: Norwich (a), April 30: Watford (a), May 22: Newcastle (h).