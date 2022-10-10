Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The Champions League group stage continues this midweek with matchday four of the group stage - here's the state of play as we head towards crunch time in Europe's top tier...

The group stage continues on Tuesday with Man City travelling to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen. Pep Guardiola's side sit three wins from three at the top of Group G and can secure their place in the knockout phase with a win over Jacob Neestrup's side.

Also, on Tuesday Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro and Graham Potter's side will be hoping to follow up their 3-0 win over the Italians from last week as they look to strengthen their chances of progression. Finally on Tuesday, Celtic host Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and a defeat for Ange Postecoglou's side would all but eliminate the Scottish champions.

Image: Chelsea celebrate after Wesley Fofana puts them 1-0 up against AC Milan

On Wednesday, it's the battle of Britain part two as Liverpool travel to Ibrox to face Rangers. It's a pretty simple equation for both sides with Liverpool targeting a win that would give them a strong chance of reaching the last 16. Meanwhile, a defeat for Rangers would see them knocked out of the competition.

Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it's a crucial game for Antonio Conte's side with Group D so tight. All four sides in the group still have hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

So how do things stand across all the groups?

Matchday three reports...

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal against FC Copenhagen

