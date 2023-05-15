Premier League relegation battle: Who of Leeds, Leicester, Forest and Everton will join Southampton in going down?

With the Premier League relegation fight entering its final two games, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds and Leicester all still find themselves in danger of dropping into the Championship along with already-relegated Southampton.

Southampton's 11-year spell in the Premier League came to an end following their defeat to Fulham, but who else will join them in being demoted to the Championship?

With just two games remaining, Nottingham Forest (16th - 34 points), Everton (17th - 32 points), Leeds (18th - 31 points) and Leicester (19th - 30 points) all remain in danger.

Find out their remaining fixtures below...

How the season has played out

Points: 34

Goal difference: -31

Remaining games:

May 20: Arsenal (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Crystal Palace (A)

Points: 32

Goal difference: -24

Remaining games:

May 20: Wolves (A)

May 28: Bournemouth (H)

Points: 31

Goal difference: -25

Remaining games:

May 21: West Ham (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Tottenham (H)

Points: 30

Goal difference: -18

Remaining games:

May 22: Newcastle (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: West Ham (H)

Points: 24

Goal difference: -35

Remaining games:

May 21: Brighton (A)

May 28: Liverpool (H)