Premier League relegation battle: Who of Leeds, Leicester, Forest and Everton will join Southampton in going down?

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship; Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds and Leicester all still battling to stay in the Premier League with just two games remaining; Leeds and Leicester currently occupy the final two relegation places

Monday 15 May 2023 22:38, UK

With the Premier League relegation fight entering its final two games, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds and Leicester all still find themselves in danger of dropping into the Championship along with already-relegated Southampton.

Southampton's 11-year spell in the Premier League came to an end following their defeat to Fulham, but who else will join them in being demoted to the Championship?

With just two games remaining, Nottingham Forest (16th - 34 points), Everton (17th - 32 points), Leeds (18th - 31 points) and Leicester (19th - 30 points) all remain in danger.

Find out their remaining fixtures below...

Relegation Run-In on Monday 15th May at 10.30pm after Leicester lost to Liverpool

The predictor

How the season has played out

16. Nottingham Forest

Points: 34
Goal difference: -31
Remaining games:

May 20: Arsenal (H) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Crystal Palace (A)

17. Everton

Points: 32
Goal difference: -24
Remaining games:

May 20: Wolves (A)

May 28: Bournemouth (H)

18. Leeds

Points: 31
Goal difference: -25
Remaining games:

May 21: West Ham (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: Tottenham (H)

19. Leicester City

Points: 30
Goal difference: -18
Remaining games:

May 22: Newcastle (A) - live on Sky Sports

May 28: West Ham (H)

20. Southampton - RELEGATED

Points: 24
Goal difference: -35
Remaining games:

May 21: Brighton (A)

May 28: Liverpool (H)

