Premier League hits and misses: Morgan Gibbs-White with assist of the season? Everton have got a survival template

Having a second to think clearly in a blistering Premier League encounter which was played in front of a boisterous atmosphere was almost impossible. But great players see pictures that others can't. They can slow the game down when all around them is in headless-chicken mode. Morgan Gibbs-White showcased that when leading Nottingham Forest's charge against Southampton. As the ball skipped off the zippy City Ground surface to him, many were screaming at him to shoot.

It looked the only option. But Gibbs-White sees pictures others can't.

He somehow caressed the ball, taking all the pace off it in the process, to spin it perfectly into the path of Danilo who finished with aplomb. It was a piece of artistry. A thing of beauty. Perhaps the assist of the season when you consider the stakes at play.

Lewis Jones

Leicester somehow shipped 23 shots and an expected goals total of 3.09 against Everton, at the time the Premier League's lowest scores, in their most recent game, but their defensive display at Fulham was even more concerning.

The Foxes allowed their hosts to score five goals from an expected total of just 1.42, with Dean Smith conceding after the game his team failed to get close to Fulham's players in attacking areas.

There was a sense of everything that Fulham touched turning to gold in the final third, with Willian twice striking from outside the box, including from a free-kick that was meant as a cross.

But the positioning of Leicester's defenders for many of the Fulham goals was damning, particularly for Carlos Vinicius' strike, when Caglar Soyuncu and Wout Faes left a gap as wide as the nearby River Thames for the striker to wander into.

The defensive issues date back to before Smith's time in charge and the manager has not been granted much time in which to fix them - but he must find a way if Leicester are to survive.

They are the only remaining side in a major European league not to keep a clean sheet since the World Cup - a record that is asking for relegation.

Joe Shread

By the end, Everton had scored five from an xG of 2.24 compared to Brighton's 2.81. Roberto De Zerbi's men could only take one of their five big chances while Everton scored from all four of theirs, in addition to Jason Steele's unfortunate own goal.

No one saw this coming. At the start of the year, it was Brighton who were rampant in a 4-1 win at Goodison, which accelerated Frank Lampard's departure. The last time Everton scored five on the road was against Sean Dyche's Burnley back in December 2018.

Everton's poor away form has been well-documented while Brighton's performance against Manchester United four days earlier pointed towards a banker home win.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring for Everton

But Dyche, who enjoyed a 3-0 win as Burnley manager here in February of last year, enjoyed his return to the Amex Stadium. From the first whistle, his side had a good shape and carried out his game plan to perfection.

The travelling fans will sing long into the night, believing that this, coupled with Leicester's defeat at Fulham, has opened the door to another great escape.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's knack of arriving late in the box was deadly, capitalising on Brighton's slack passing and sluggishness in tracking back. The visitors had to be compact and were reliant on Jordan Pickford's heroics at times during a one-sided second half.

And Dwight McNeil hasn't looked back since Dyche's arrival. In a season of shocks and surprises, this may well have been the greatest of them all.

Ben Grounds

Image: Willian scored twice for Fulham in their 5-3 win against Leicester

Willian's return to London last summer raised a few eyebrows - and not in a good way.

After leaving Chelsea for Arsenal three years ago, the winger looked a busted flush during his solitary season at the Emirates and quickly returned to Brazil with Corinthians.

But Willian's homecoming turned sour, prompting him to seek out another Premier League spell with Fulham following their return to the top flight.

Remarkably, the 34-year-old looks back to his best after two fallow years and ran the game from his position on the left wing as Fulham dismantled Leicester.

Scoring two goals from an expected goals total of 0.1 is some achievement and, while he will struggle to claim he meant to score his first, Willian's second was an example of the quality he exudes when he's in full flight.

His renaissance during the autumn of his career has been just one of a number of impressive feats during Fulham's commendable first season back in the big time.

Joe Shread

Image: Pervis Estupinan reacts during Brighton's loss

Roberto De Zerbi wore a worried expression throughout the first half. The passionate Italian has accumulated two red cards and four yellows this season, and while he kept a lid on his emotions, his mood was being totally dictated by his team's slack defensive performance.

Four days after the Amex Stadium shook with delight following Alexis Mac Allister's 99th-minute winner over Manchester United, Brighton were brought crashing back down to earth by Everton.

De Zerbi admitted his players were still living on Cloud Nine at the end of a long weekend of festivities, not just for those commemorating the King's coronation. It was a timely punch on the nose, so he hopes.

"If we want to improve and fix our target higher, we have not forgotten the victory against Manchester United," said De Zerbi.

"With big teams, the biggest quality is to forget when you win. You have to be ready to play every game, every day and today we arrived at the stadium late."

It was De Zerbi's way of saying his side only started playing at half-time, at which point a quadruple substitution was made.

Image: Jason Steele watches Dwight McNeil's cross deflect into the net

He continued: "I hope we can remember this date for a long time because today we can improve a lot."

Brighton still have two games in hand on Aston Villa in eighth, so Europa Conference League qualification is still in their hands at the very least.

But here was evidence that playing three games in a week will require greater depth and a stronger mentality. The injury to Solly March compounded a day to forget.

With trips to Arsenal and Newcastle up next, it would be a shame if the Seagulls were to spoil a memorable season by seeing their European aspirations go up in smoke.

Ben Grounds

Southampton gave it everything but this was perhaps their season summed up. Promising individual performances from players with big careers ahead of them but a softness to their work, a vulnerability that has proved costly at Premier League level.

"We were ready to come, ready to perform, but for one reason or another, some details went against us, details from ourselves," Ruben Selles told Sky Sports. "That is painful because by just correcting those things we could be in a much better position."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton boss Ruben Selles says the players and staff must share responsibility for their problems this season

The young coach has talked a good game throughout and shown glimpses of his capabilities. But does that not just echo the performances of his players? Romeo Lavia looks classy. Kamaldeen Sulemana came on and entertained. But this side lacks a bit of steel.

Brighton have brought in young talent from overseas too but it can be overlooked that their success has been built around experienced defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster. Adam Lallana is reportedly about to be joined in midfield by James Milner. The blend is key.

That blend has not been right in a Southampton squad that needed more help. The most experienced player signed in the January transfer window was Mislav Orsic. He has hardly featured. Paul Onuachu has not scored a goal. Lessons will need to be learned.

Adam Bate