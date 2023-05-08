Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton: Taiwo Awoniyi scores two in thriller as Forest move out of relegation zone

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone and left Southampton on the brink with a thrilling 4-3 win at the City Ground.

Under pressure following Everton's shock win, Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice in the first half and though Carlos Alcaraz pulled one back, Morgan Gibbs-White looked to have ended any hope of a comeback when his penalty restored Forest's two-goal lead.

Instead, the drama continued into the second half when substitute Lyanco's header pulled one back. But with Southampton pushing for an equaliser, Danilo converted after a delightful flick from Gibbs-White. James Ward-Prowse's penalty was too little, too late.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Navas (6), Aurier (7), Niakhate (7), Felipe (8), Lodi (7), Mangala (7), Danilo (8), Yates (7), Gibbs-White (8), Johnson (8), Awoniyi (8).



Subs: Worrall (6), Kouyate (6), Surridge (5), Toffolo (6), Boly (6).



Southampton: McCarthy (5), Walker-Peters (6), Bednarek (5), Bella-Kotchap (4), Maitland-Niles (4), Ward-Prowse (7), Lavia (7), S Armstrong (6), Alcaraz (6), Adams (5), Walcott (5).



Subs: Lyanco (7), Sulemana (7), A Armstrong (6), Onuachu (6), Edozie (6).



Player of the match: Morgan Gibbs-White.

The result moves Steve Cooper's side above Everton, Leicester and Leeds into 16th position on 33 points, three points above the drop zone. Ruben Selles' Southampton are now eight points from safety with only three games to play, their fate all but sealed.

How Forest won crucial game

It was a nervous start by Nottingham Forest who needed a fine block from Felipe to keep out Che Adams early on but the game changed with the opening goal, a lightning quick counter-attack that took advantage of the blistering pace of Brennan Johnson.

The forward raced onto Danilo's pass and squared the ball for Awoniyi to finish first time past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. It was the Nigeria international's first goal for the club since January but he had a second within minutes as Southampton looked ready to implode.

Team news Steve Cooper made one change from the defeat at Brentford with Ryan Yates back to full-fitness having missed six Premier League games with a shoulder injury. He replaced Joe Worrall.



Southampton made three changes from their defeat at Newcastle, reintroducing Theo Walcott, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Che Adams in a much more attacking line-up.

Danilo was involved again, forcing the ball through as it popped up nicely for Awoniyi to ram home on the turn. The City Ground was rocking at that point with any tension inside the stadium gone, but a reminder of their fragility moments later put it back in the balance.

A loose pass from the otherwise magnificent Gibbs-White was seized upon and Stuart Armstrong centred the ball for Alcaraz to slot into the net. With Saints desperate for victory, they were ready to throw everything at Forest. A draw was of little use.

Unfortunately for them, they could not keep the back door closed. Johnson continued to enjoy the space in behind and won a penalty when Ainsley Maitland-Niles caught him while trying to clear. Gibbs-White put the penalty down the middle and the crowd rejoiced.

Image: James Ward-Prowse reacts during Southampton's loss at Nottingham Forest

If Forest fans were hoping for a nerveless second half, those dreams were dashed when Brazilian defender Lyanco headed in James Ward-Prowse's corner. But Gibbs-White's clever touch at the other end laid the ball on for Danilo and appeared to settle the match.

Not this match. Felipe had a goal disallowed for offside. Sam Surridge clipped Romeo Lavia inside the box and Ward-Prowse reduced the deficit to one goal once more in stoppage time. Forest were hanging on beyond the 100-minute mark but they did it.

The game summed up Southampton's season - plenty of promise, encouraging signs - but this Premier League can be cruel and their defensive vulnerability was exposed. Forest had more steel and more subtlety in key moments. It could yet keep them up.

FPL Stats: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton Goals Awoniyi (2), Alcaraz, Gibbs-White, Lyanco, Danilo, Ward-Prowse Assists Johnson (2), S.Armstrong, Danilo, Ward-Prowse, Gibbs-White, Lavia Bonus points Ward-Prowse (3), Awoniyi (2), Gibbs-White (1)

Nottingham Forest's survival mission heads to Chelsea on Saturday May 13. Kick-off 3pm. They then host Arsenal before ending at Crystal Palace.

Southampton face Fulham at home on Saturday at 3pm before finishing their season with a trip to Brighton and then a visit from Liverpool.

May 13: Chelsea (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 28: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 13: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 21: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 28: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

