Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich in three-way automatic promotion battle

There are now just five rounds of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining.

One point separates Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds as we head into the final run-in. Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...

On Wednesday, Swansea face Stoke - who still have relegation concerns - at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

All five of the remaining Championship fixtures on Wednesday, including West Brom vs Rotherham, Birmingham vs Cardiff, Hull vs Middlesbrough, Bristol City vs Blackburn and Ipswich vs Watford, will be available on the Red Button.

Current standings

How the table has changed

Upcoming fixtures

1st - Leicester, 88 points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leicester City

Leicester looked on track to keep their Championship title hopes in their own hands after successive wins over Norwich and Birmingham followed a worrying run of one win in six saw them return to the summit.

They held on to top spot on Tuesday night, but a 1-0 defeat away at Millwall has dented their hopes of automatic promotion. They do, however, still have a game in hand against Southampton to play later in April.

2nd - Leeds, 87 points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Sunderland

Given Leicester's defeat at Millwall, Leeds had the chance to return top of the league on Tuesday if they could find a way past Sunderland. The Black Cats were miserly, though, and frustrated Daniel Farke's men with a 0-0 draw and their third clean sheet in four games.

Luke O'Nien appeared to handle the ball in the second half, but Leeds penalty appeals were controversially waved away. How costly could that decision be in the long run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a moment of controversy when the referee failed to award a penalty to Leeds despite Luke O'Nien's hand appearing to make contact with the ball

3rd - Ipswich, 87 points

Three straight wins, including two back-to-back over Easter weekend, took Ipswich top of the Championship, but the East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road put them at risk of dropping out of the automatic promotion places altogether.

Leeds' defeat away at Coventry, and subsequent draw against Sunderland, as well as Leicester's slip, means they could leapfrog the pair into top spot on Wednesday night.

Who has the easiest run-in?

Who else is in the mix?

Predicted table

