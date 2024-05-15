Women's Super League title race: Chelsea in driving seat ahead of final-day showdown with Man City

Chelsea edged ahead of Man City ahead of the WSL's final day - but the title is still up for grabs on Saturday...

The Blues are bidding for a fifth successive title and the seventh of Emma Hayes' reign before she departs for the USA at the end of the season.

Chelsea and City are level on 52 points after their 1-0 win at Tottenham on Wednesday, but Hayes' side have a +47 goal difference, while City have +45, meaning the champions are currently top.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

They will win the WSL if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - and maintain their goal-difference advantage over City, who travel to Aston Villa.

If Chelsea and City finish level on points and goal difference, the title will be decided by goals scored. Chelsea currently have 65 compared to City's 59.

However, if Chelsea draw at United, a City win at Villa will hand Gareth Taylor's side the title.

If Chelsea lose at Old Trafford, City just have to avoid defeat to Villa to win the league.

CHELSEA

Position: 1st

Points: 52

Goal difference: +47

Games remaining: 1

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

May 18: Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

MAN CITY

Position: 2nd

Points: 52

Goal difference: +45

Games remaining: 1

May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, kick-off 3pm