Women's Super League title race: Chelsea in driving seat ahead of final-day showdown with Man City

Chelsea lead Man City on goal difference, with just two goals between the sides; Blues play Man Utd on Saturday, with Man City facing Aston Villa; watch Man Utd vs Chelsea on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 2pm; kick-off 3pm
Wednesday 15 May 2024 22:48, UK
Chelsea edged ahead of Man City ahead of the WSL's final day - but the title is still up for grabs on Saturday...
The Blues are bidding for a fifth successive title and the seventh of Emma Hayes' reign before she departs for the USA at the end of the season.
Chelsea and City are level on 52 points after their 1-0 win at Tottenham on Wednesday, but Hayes' side have a +47 goal difference, while City have +45, meaning the champions are currently top.
They will win the WSL if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - and maintain their goal-difference advantage over City, who travel to Aston Villa.
If Chelsea and City finish level on points and goal difference, the title will be decided by goals scored. Chelsea currently have 65 compared to City's 59.
However, if Chelsea draw at United, a City win at Villa will hand Gareth Taylor's side the title.
If Chelsea lose at Old Trafford, City just have to avoid defeat to Villa to win the league.
Position: 1st
Points: 52
Goal difference: +47
Games remaining: 1
May 18: Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports
Position: 2nd
Points: 52
Goal difference: +45
Games remaining: 1
May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, kick-off 3pm