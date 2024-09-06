How many England internationals have been born in your area?

Lee Carsley could hand senior debuts to three London-born players in the upcoming Nations League games - but is London the hotbed for talent?

Carsley called up uncapped, London-born trio Noni Madueke, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes for the upcoming games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland - in addition to West Midlands-born Morgan Gibbs-White.

Sky Sports looked at the birthplaces of all 1,282 players to have represented England since 1872 to find out whether the capital has produced more internationals and caps than any other region.

North vs South

England is traditionally split into nine regions, and we divided them into five northern regions and four southern regions for the study.

The north of England has produced more than twice the number of England internationals as the south since 1872. In total, 841 had been born in the northern regions, compared to 399 in the south.

The data shows the North West has produced 295 England internationals, making it the most successful region.

The other northern regions are West Midlands (165), the North East (144), Yorkshire and the Humber (126) and East Midlands (111).

In the south, London has provided 207 internationals, followed by the South East (101), East of England (50) and the South West (41) - a region that has produced only two more players than those born outside England.

What about caps?

Players born in the North West have collected a table-topping 3,232 caps - making the region England's hotbed for talent, followed by London (2,966), Yorkshire and the Humber (1,460), the North East (1,412), West Midlands (1,183) and East Midlands (1,094).

Your neck of the woods?

You can use the zoom button on the interactive map below to find which internationals were born in your area...

Players born outside England

In total, 39 players were born outside England, including the Channels Islands and Wales (two each) and Scotland (one player) - while the origins of three players could not be verified.

Matt Le Tissier (Guernsey) and Graeme Le Saux (Jersey) were born in the Channel Islands, which are not part of England.

One Scottish-born player has represented England: John Bain made his sole appearance against his native country in 1877.

Two Wrexham-born Welshmen have also pulled on the England shirt, most recently Liverpool defender Rob Jones, who made six appearances for England between 1992 and 1996, while Fred Green made his only appearance against Scotland in 1876.

Marc Guehi is the most recent England debutant born overseas.

*Birthplace data from Sky Sports databases, englandfootballonline.com and englandstats.com