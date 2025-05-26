Mohamed Salah's brilliance, fast breaks on the rise, the end of the 'Big Six'? Premier League trends of the season

Liverpool are champions. Chelsea, Newcastle and 17th-placed Tottenham joined Arsenal and Manchester City by qualifying for the Champions League. And the three promoted teams went straight back down to the Championship. Again.

As the dust settles on the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, we pick out some of the themes, trends and quirks that defined the season, from the top-five race to a widening gap at the bottom.

An almighty Champions League scramble

The Premier League's title race and relegation battle were settled weeks in advance of the final day but the fight for Champions League qualification kept things interesting.

Only three points separated third-placed Manchester City and seventh-placed Nottingham Forest going into the last round of games. Cue an almighty scramble to get over the line.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Premier League secured an extra spot in the competition thanks to its UEFA co-efficient and Newcastle were the beneficiaries, finishing fifth despite a final-day loss at home to Everton.

Chelsea also made it, finishing fourth thanks to their victory over Forest, who had to settle for a Conference League spot, while Aston Villa's controversial loss to Manchester United left them sixth.

Seventeenth-placed Tottenham took the number of Premier League teams in next season's Champions League to six with their Europa League final win, giving Ange Postecoglou a potential lifeline.

But those who missed out are left to count the cost financially. Forest's seventh-placed finish still qualifies as overachievement but feels painful given how much of the season they spent in the top five spots.

Villa, meanwhile, have to settle for a Europa League place which is likely to impact their summer spending plans, although glass-half-full Villa fans might say it gives three-time winner Unai Emery a better shot at winning silverware.

Fast breaks over Pep-ball?

Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City prompted a stylistic revolution in the Premier League as teams embraced his short passing and patient build-up play. But has his influence waned?

This season saw a growing emphasis on direct attacks and quick counters, typified by sides like Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth and Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The increasing emphasis on direct play can be seen up and down the Premier League and it is reflected in the numbers. Fast breaks are happening more often than ever before.

At 2.04, the average number of fast breaks per game is more than three times higher than it was in 2017/18 as teams increasingly favour speed and directness.

Super Salah!

Mohamed Salah left it late but his 84th-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace on the final day took him to a record-equalling 47 Premier League goal involvements.

He is one of only three players to hit that total in the history of the competition and it is important to note that the others, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, did so in 42-game seasons.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Salah was the Premier League's outstanding player and his importance to Liverpool's title triumph shines through in the number of points his goals and assists won the side.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'The Egyptian King' topped the Sky Sports Power Rankings, too. A dazzling individual campaign. Liverpool will hope there is a lot more to come from him after he signed a new contract at Anfield in April.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hamstring injuries on the rise?

Injuries have been a common theme this season, with players missing over 25,000 days due to setbacks. That is the equivalent of 70 years.

Hamstring problems accounted for more than 21 per cent of all the days lost from injuries in the Premier League, with knee injuries a long way behind as the second-most impactful category.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal lost all of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel to long-term hamstring problems. Havertz took three months to recover, Saka needed four - and Gabriel is still out.

Marcus Rashford's hamstring injury ruled him out of Aston Villa's run-in, while Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson missed a large chunk of the season too.

Why are they so common? Well, workload could be one reason.

Image: Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson was sidelined by a hamstring injury

For some sides, there are more matches than ever before due to extended European campaigns coming after Euro 2024. How Manchester City and Chelsea manage the Club World Cup this summer will come under the microscope too.

But the intensity of the Premier League is also going up. After a few years of a steady climb, it has increased at a much sharper pace.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England's top flight is more watchable than ever in that regard but can its own players - and specifically their hamstrings - cope?

The long throw is back!

Rory Delap's legacy lives on - and no, we're not talking about the goalscoring exploits of his son Liam at Ipswich.

This season has seen the long throw come back into fashion. Four seasons ago, chucking the ball into the box was a rarity, with long throws coming at an average of around three a week. Now we are averaging around 10 every matchday in the Premier League as more and more teams add to their set-piece arsenals.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

English sides have even taken their long-throw exploits into other competitions. Arsenal's Thomas Partey had 11 long throws in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, while Crystal Palace caused Manchester City all sorts of problems via Chris Richards' throws in the FA Cup final, seeing one goal disallowed from this method.

Brentford have led the way on set-pieces this season, scoring six out of the eight goals scored from long throws in the Premier League. Bournemouth and Leicester also struck from them in the back end of the season.

Remember, Thomas Frank's side have also added goals from kick-offs to their methods of scoring. Set-pieces are not just corners and free-kicks, you know…

The return of No 10s as 4-2-3-1 hits new heights

Going into the final round of games, Premier League teams had lined up in a 4-2-3-1 on 408 occasions - 112 more than in the previous season.

On average, this setup featured in 54 per cent of starting formations, marking the highest usage rate for any system since 4-4-2 registered 54 per cent in 2008/09, before plummeting to just 12 per cent by 2013.

No other system came close to 4-2-3-1 this season. The 4-3-3 was used 114 times, plummeting from 172 last year, while Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 appeared 117 times - overtaking 4-3-3 to become the second-most popular formation.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Man City's first half of the season collapse

Many fancied Manchester City to retain their crown and win a fifth consecutive Premier League title at the start of the season but their challenge collapsed during a period of unprecedented turbulence between November and December, when they won one game in nine.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pep Guardiola's side went from having a statistically-calculated 95 per cent chance of winning the title in September to having a one per cent chance only three months later.

Rodri's ACL injury, suffered against Arsenal in September, was undoubtedly a key factor in the collapse but a broader rebuild has already begun. City recovered to clinch a Champions League spot but major improvement will be needed to get back to their previous level next term.

Home advantage almost hits all-time low

Of the 10 games played on the final day of the season, only two ended as home wins. Home comforts just are not what they used to be.

Home advantage continued to decline this season, with only 40.8 per cent of games won by the home team, compared to 34.7 per cent won by the away team.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

With the exception of the period when games were played behind closed doors during lockdown, the percentage of home wins in England's top tier was lower this season than in any previous campaign dating back to 1888, continuing an intriguing trend.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

End of the 'Big Six'?

Is this the season the 'Big Six' concept died?

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Their cumulative total of 378 points was their lowest since the clubs all finished in the top six for the first time in Premier League history in 2010/11.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea comprised the Premier League's top four, but the two others, Manchester United and Tottenham, finished 15th and 17th, respectively.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was Newcastle and Aston Villa who finished fifth and sixth and there are other teams who performed at even higher levels, if you go by the underlying data rather than the Premier League table.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Based on Sky Sports' expected goals formula, Bournemouth, who finished ninth, were the third-best-performing team in the division this season.

The same data still has Manchester United and Spurs in the bottom half, at 11th and 14th.

It might be time to reassess the so-called 'Big Six'.

The wait is over!

Of course, it is not just about the Premier League itself. This season also saw several teams end long trophy waits.

Newcastle celebrated their first major trophy in 70 years by beating Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup.

Crystal Palace won the first piece of silverware in the club's 119-year existence by beating Manchester City to lift the FA Cup.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Then there was Tottenham, ending a 17-year wait as they put their domestic struggles to one side to claim Europa League glory by beating Manchester United in the final.

Mind the gap!

For the second consecutive season, all three promoted sides went straight back down.

For Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton, read Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It is a phenomenon that had only occurred once before in Premier League history, back in 1997/98, and it underlines the widening gap between the Premier League and the Championship.

Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester recorded the lowest combined points total by the three relegated teams of any season in Premier League history

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The graphic below shows how net spend typically correlates with survival but this season proves it might not save you.

Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester had a far higher average net spend than Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton last season but it still was not enough to keep them in the division.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Good luck, then, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland. Recent evidence suggests you might need it.