James Ward-Prowse interview: West Ham midfielder says club needs period of reflection after disappointing Premier League campaign

In his two years at West Ham, James Ward-Prowse has been part of a whirlwind. He was signed by David Moyes, let out on loan by Julen Lopetegui and brought back to the club in January by Graham Potter.

When he signed, the Hammers were also Conference League winners. But they ended last season in 15th and only reached the 40-point mark in the final three weeks of the campaign.

Ward-Prowse was only in the Hammers squad for the second half of last season after returning from his loan at Nottingham Forest, but even his verdict is clear.

"We know it's not been anywhere near the level that we know we can produce," Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports while speaking at the launch of the Curl Master ONE.

"In the years gone by the club's been used to European triumphs and the campaigns they've had.

"So for us not to be able to do that or deliver that again is disappointing. I'm sure we'll have a period of reflection over the summer to look at what we can improve for next season."

Hammers head coach Potter has endured a tough start to life in east London, suffering a lower win percentage in 19 games than his predecessor Lopetegui managed in 22.

Mid-season appointments are never easy to manage but Ward-Prowse believes that, despite the poor second half of the campaign, it can only go up from here.

"The games have been really competitive," he said. "We've been in the games but it's just fallen on the wrong side for us. I think that's been down to some of the finer details in those games.

"I think there are a lot of things that we can improve. But I think if we can focus and hone in on those fine details, that can make a big difference.

"The manager will be keen to have a pre-season with us, really put things across to us and work in a way that he wants to.

"So I'm confident we will improve. It's up to us to put those actions into place on the pitch."

Image: James Ward-Prowse was speaking at the launch of the Curl Master ONE

Ward-Prowse is set to return to Hammers duty for that pre-season and it will be a defining summer for the club.

Before the summer break, fellow West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek called for more character from the Hammers and Ward-Prowse will likely be a big driver of new standards next term.

After all, not many can boast having over 400 Premier League appearances to their name.

"I think everybody leads in different ways," said the midfielder. "I don't think you need to be this stereotypical shouter and sort of aggressor. You can be more of a subtle leader. I think that's the way that I try to do it.

"Try and lead by example, try and drive the standards in a sort of a secretive way, if you like.

"But then again, you do have more vocal leaders in the changing room. So it's about finding that balance and making sure that we lead by example."

While Ward-Prowse is looking at hitting new collective heights next season, there is one individual prize that remains just out of his reach.

The 30-year-old is still one goal behind David Beckham's Premier League free-kick record. His last came over two years ago for Southampton.

Ward-Prowse will not need reminding that he has worked under six different Premier League managers since then.

"I think it's looming, for sure," he said about the record. "But I think I need to look on the experience as a positive one, that you're in the position that you're in because you've done so well to get to this level.

"So why have that fear of, 'oh, is it going to happen?' I'm sure it will happen. It's just a case of that moment and being ready for it."

James Ward-Prowse was speaking at the launch of the Curl Master ONE