Paul Pogba and Benjamin Mendy out together in Manchester

Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy and team-mates put their club rivalries aside to enjoy an evening out in Manchester on Sunday.

France's World Cup-winning duo Pogba and Mendy were joined by Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial for a meal at a Manchester restaurant.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez also joined in on the fun earlier in the evening, taking a photo with fellow former Le Havre midfielder Pogba which was then posted online by Mendy.

United's players had reason to celebrate after they ended Watford's perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road while defending champions City brushed aside Fulham in an emphatic 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sets of players will have to put their friendships to one side when they line up for the season's first Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on November 11.

