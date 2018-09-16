Pep Guardiola urges improvement from Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was angered by certain aspects of Manchester City's performance in their win over Fulham

Pep Guardiola will demand improvement from Manchester City after claiming some aspects of the champions' convincing win over Fulham angered him.

The City boss found plenty of faults in his side's performance on Saturday, despite seeing them cruise to a 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

His frustration was evident throughout the game as he showed his irritation on the touchline with what he saw as sloppy play.

"My reaction is when they miss simple things - that is when I cannot handle myself," said Guardiola.

"When a guy has a simple ball but they make an extra pass, an extra dodge and they miss the pass, I'm angry, I'm upset with my players. They know that, we spoke many times.

"If they miss the goals or assists, I don't care. If they are dribbling and lose the dribbling it doesn't matter.

"But controlling the ball and passing simple, if they miss that... (on Saturday) there was many. That is why I am going to show them we can improve."