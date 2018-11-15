Club shareholders from all Premier League teams to discuss bringing in VAR next season

Scudamore will step down in December after 19 years in the role

Shareholders from all 20 Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss the introduction of VAR from next season.

Among the other topics under discussion are the shortening of the summer transfer window and a potential £5m gesture for outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

It is the first meeting of Premier League shareholders since Susanna Dinnage was named as Scudamore's successor, with her job commencing in early 2019.

VAR for 2019/20?

The introduction of Video Assistant Referees is expected to be high on Thursday's agenda, although the chance of any change being made mid-season is unlikely.

VAR was used at the World Cup in Russia and has been in operation in several domestic leagues around the world this season, including Serie A, the Bundesliga, Portugal's Primeira Liga and the MLS.

Premier League clubs voted against VAR's introduction at a meeting in April, but just last weekend there were two incidents that might have benefitted from the technology.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin had a goal controversially ruled out against Watford and didn't hold back, claiming 'the officials need help' and says they 'cost Saints two points.'

Aleksandar Mitrovic had a goal disallowed for Fulham against Liverpool, with replays showing it was a very close call.

Charlie Austin then had a goal chalked off in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Watford and raged at the decision in his post-match interview, demanding for VAR to be brought in.

Summer transfer window a success?

Another item on the agenda is the length of the summer transfer window, which was shortened for Premier League clubs this season, ending on August 9 instead of at the end of the month.

This was to ensure that all business was completed before the start of the season and the clubs will today discuss the pros and cons of this change and whether it should become permanent.

Fourteen clubs voted for the early closure of the transfer window at a meeting last September, but five clubs, Manchester United, Manchester City, Watford, Swansea City and Crystal Palace, were against the change.

Uncertainty over Ross Barkley's future overshadowed Everton's start to the season in 2017

Scudamore set to receive £250,000 from every club?

One suggestion that was mooted is a £5m gesture for Scudamore, with each club to fork out £250,000.

In his 19 years as executive chairman, broadcasting revenues have risen from £1.2billion to £5.1billion.

No clubs have yet commented on the idea, but it has sparked criticism from fans and journalists.

Sky Sports News understands that Scudamore, who will step down in December, is embarrassed by the suggestion.