LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast - Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield

Dave Jones is joined by Jamie Redknapp, Alex Scott and Keith Andrews to discuss the fallout from Huddersfield's 2-0 win at Wolves.

Aaron Mooy scored twice to seal the win for Huddersfield, which takes them from the bottom of the table into 14th spot after their second victory in three Premier League games.

LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast

Their performance and Mooy's contribution - including a wonderful free-kick for his second goal - were analysed by the panel, as well as a goal-line clearance from Phillip Billing as he kept Raul Jimenez's header from going over by just 1.8cm.

Wolves' lacklustre showing came under the microscope as well as what they can do to improve performances. Both managers also give their views on the afternoon's events.

Click on the link above to listen to the latest Super Sunday podcast!