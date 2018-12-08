Premier League results and round-up: Liverpool move above Manchester City to Premier League summit

Jurgen Klopp's men surged to the top of the Premier League

Liverpool sprung to the top of the Premier League as Manchester City's unbeaten run went up in smoke at Chelsea – here's what happened in Saturday's games.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in the early Saturday game as the Reds rampaged past Bournemouth 4-0.

Salah is certainly finding his scoring boots and sent another record tumbling with his scintillating hat-trick. His opener at the Vitality Stadium was his 40th Premier League goal in just 52 appearances - meaning he has reached the milestone in fewer games than any other Liverpool player.

Liverpool's win meant the pressure increased on City and they floundered in west London against a gutsy Chelsea side.

For 44 minutes, City were in full control of the game but they didn't turn their dominance into goals and when N'Golo Kante netted just before the break, Chelsea grew and never looked in trouble of surrendering their lead, which was doubled by David Luiz. They were comfortable 2-0 victors which meant Liverpool will end the weekend one point ahead of City at the top.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to third - above Chelsea - in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Heung-Min Son's superb strike on the stroke of half-time put them on course for victory. Son was involved in his side's second, teeing up Alli, who headed home to bring up a half-century of Spurs goals and secure a routine win.

Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.

Manchester United ended their four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.

Fulham's relegation rivals Cardiff were thankful to Callum Paterson who scored the only goal to spoil Ralph Hasenhuttl's first match in charge of Southampton as Cardiff won 1-0.

There was positive news for Burnley as that ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brighton in the Premier League, taking them out of the relegation places.

And finally, West Ham staged a second-half comeback which saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the London Stadium.