WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights including Lucas Digne's stunning free-kick

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games

Last Updated: 10/12/18 11:43pm
Premier League Weekend round-up
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including Lucas Digne's stunning free-kick in Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford.

There were also wins for Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Burnley, Cardiff and Wolves on a dramatic weekend in the Premier League.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...

Monday

Everton 2-2 Watford

Lucas Digne's stunning 96th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Marco Silva as his reunion with Watford ended 2-2 on Monday Night Football.
Highlights from Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford in the Premier League.
Sunday

Newcastle 1-2 Wolves

Matt Doherty's stoppage-time header ensured Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League following a 2-1 win against 10-man Newcastle at St James' Park.
Highlights from Wolves' win over Newcastle in the Premier League.
Saturday

Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

Chelsea ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge - a result that leaves Liverpool top.
Highlights from Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Premier League
Leicester 0-2 Tottenham

Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to third in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leicester in the Premier League
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth.
Highlights from Liverpool's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

Manchester United ended their four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.
Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield

Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.
Highlights from Arsenal's win over Huddersfield in the Premier League
West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace

Robert Snodgrass' first goal for West Ham in the Premier League sparked a second-half comeback which saw them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the London Stadium.
Highlights from West Ham's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Burnley 1-0 Brighton

Burnley ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brighton in the Premier League, taking them out of the relegation places.
Highlights from Burnley's win against Brighton in the Premier League
Cardiff 1-0 Southampton

Callum Paterson scored the only goal to spoil Ralph Hasenhuttl's first match in charge of Southampton as Cardiff won 1-0 on Saturday.
Highlights from Cardiff's win against Southampton in the Premier League
