Premier League Power Rankings: West Ham's Robert Snodgrass top

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass is the most in-form player in the Premier League, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.

The Scotland international toppled Mohamed Salah atop the chart after netting his second stunner in as many games during a 2-0 win at Fulham, with the Egyptian slipping into the runner-up spot.

Salah's team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri (No 3) stole the show as a 70th-minute substitute at Anfield on Sunday, scoring a quickfire double to secure a 3-1 win over Manchester United and retain his side's place atop the league table.

Eden Hazard (No 4) scored the matchwinner in a 2-1 win at Brighton to edge ahead of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in the season chart - behind only Salah.

Xherdan Shaqiri soars into No 3 spot in the Power Rankings

Felipe Anderson (No 6) was involved in both goals at Craven Cottage on Saturday to retain his top-10 standing, while Everton defender Lucas Digne assisted Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City to hold his No 7 spot.

Arsenal's Henrik Mkhitaryan (No 8) restored parity twice to no avail during a 3-2 defeat at Southampton, with Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (No 10) teeing up Gerard Deulofeu's skilful opener in a 3-2 win against Cardiff.

Abdoulaye Doucoure entered the top 10 this week

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

