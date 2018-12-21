Sky TV customers can watch Premier League on Sky One on Boxing Day

Sky TV customers can watch the festive football action on Boxing Day on Sky One

As a Christmas gift, Sky TV customers will be able to enjoy the festive Premier League action on Boxing Day on Sky One.

Usually exclusive to Sky Sports, all three live matches from the top flight on December 26 will be shown on Sky One from 12pm.

Our coverage gets underway at 12pm with Wolves' trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham (Kick-off: 12.30pm) before attention switches to the Amex Stadium at 5pm.

Fulham vs Wolves Live on

Next on the menu, Unai Emery's Arsenal travel to the south coast to face Chris Hughton's Brighton with the action getting underway at 5.30pm.

Brighton vs Arsenal Live on

Our final festive offering on Boxing Day is Chelsea's clash with Watford at Vicarage Road. Our coverage gets underway at 7.15pm with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Watford vs Chelsea Live on

See FAQs and full terms and conditions HERE!