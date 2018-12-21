Sky TV customers can watch Premier League on Sky One on Boxing Day
Sky TV customers can watch Fulham vs Wolves, Brighton vs Arsenal and Watford vs Chelsea
Last Updated: 21/12/18 8:54pm
As a Christmas gift, Sky TV customers will be able to enjoy the festive Premier League action on Boxing Day on Sky One.
Usually exclusive to Sky Sports, all three live matches from the top flight on December 26 will be shown on Sky One from 12pm.
Christmas is for football
Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month
Our coverage gets underway at 12pm with Wolves' trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham (Kick-off: 12.30pm) before attention switches to the Amex Stadium at 5pm.
Fulham vs Wolves
December 26, 2018, 12:00pm
Live on
Next on the menu, Unai Emery's Arsenal travel to the south coast to face Chris Hughton's Brighton with the action getting underway at 5.30pm.
Brighton vs Arsenal
December 26, 2018, 5:00pm
Live on
Our final festive offering on Boxing Day is Chelsea's clash with Watford at Vicarage Road. Our coverage gets underway at 7.15pm with kick-off at 7.30pm.
Watford vs Chelsea
December 26, 2018, 7:15pm
Live on
See FAQs and full terms and conditions HERE!