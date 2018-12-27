WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the Premier League on Boxing Day
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 26/12/18 10:51pm
Watch all the Boxing Day goals from the Premier League as Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United won, while Manchester City lost again and Arsenal were held.
Scroll down for highlights from all the top-flight games on Boxing Day...
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Eden Hazard scored both goals for Chelsea as they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road to move back into fourth place in the Premier League.
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal
Brighton ended a three-game losing run as they fought back to claim a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.
Manchester United 3-1 Huddersfield
Paul Pogba scored a second-half double to earn Manchester United a 3-1 win over Huddersfield in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first home game as interim manager.
Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle
Mohamed Salah scored one and made another as Liverpool moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Newcastle at Anfield.
Leicester 2-1 Manchester City
Manchester City fell seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race as Ricardo Pereira's late stunner gave Leicester a 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Tottenham 5-0 Bournemouth
Tottenham made it 11 goals in three days and moved above Manchester City after hammering Bournemouth 5-0.
Burnley 1-5 Everton
Lucas Digne scored twice as Everton secured their first win in six Premier League games by thumping Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Cardiff
Cardiff escaped Selhurst Park with a valuable point after Crystal Palace missed a host of chances.
Fulham 1-1 Wolves
Romain Saiss' late strike denied Fulham a precious win as Wolverhampton Wanderers left Craven Cottage with a 1-1 draw.