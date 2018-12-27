WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

5:26 Watch a round-up of all the Boxing Day action in the Premier League Watch a round-up of all the Boxing Day action in the Premier League

Watch all the Boxing Day goals from the Premier League as Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United won, while Manchester City lost again and Arsenal were held.

Scroll down for highlights from all the top-flight games on Boxing Day...

Eden Hazard scored both goals for Chelsea as they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road to move back into fourth place in the Premier League.

Brighton ended a three-game losing run as they fought back to claim a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

Paul Pogba scored a second-half double to earn Manchester United a 3-1 win over Huddersfield in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first home game as interim manager.

Mohamed Salah scored one and made another as Liverpool moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Newcastle at Anfield.

Manchester City fell seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race as Ricardo Pereira's late stunner gave Leicester a 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham made it 11 goals in three days and moved above Manchester City after hammering Bournemouth 5-0.

Lucas Digne scored twice as Everton secured their first win in six Premier League games by thumping Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.

Cardiff escaped Selhurst Park with a valuable point after Crystal Palace missed a host of chances.

Romain Saiss' late strike denied Fulham a precious win as Wolverhampton Wanderers left Craven Cottage with a 1-1 draw.