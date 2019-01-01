LISTEN: Premier League podcast as Kelly Cates is joined by Graeme Souness and Alex Scott

Jamie Vardy celebrates giving Leicester a 1-0 lead

Kelly Cates is joined by Graeme Souness and Alex Scott to discuss the talking points from Leicester's 1-0 away win at Everton which saw the Toffees' inconsistent form continue.

LISTEN: PL podcast - Everton 0-1 Leicester

LISTEN: PL podcast - Cardiff 0-3 Tottenham

Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester City got their festive period back on track with a victory over Everton.

Everton have now lost four of their last five games, while Leicester are up to seventh in the Premier League table.

The Sky Sports team then reflected on Tottenham's 3-0 win at Cardiff, which saw Mauricio Pochettino's side jump back up to second in the Premier League table.

Click on the link above to listen to the latest podcast!