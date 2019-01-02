Dominic Solanke's potential loan move to Crystal Palace is off

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that a potential loan deal for Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke will not be going ahead.

Solanke was capped by England in 2017 but has not appeared for Liverpool this season and Hodgson said at the weekend that he was a loan target for Palace.

But the manager said after Wednesday's win at Wolves that the deal was not going to happen.

"It is a club decision," said Hodgson.

"We were interested, I think he is a good player.

"It turns out there are complications, other factors involved in it, and the club decided in the end it was not the right moment for us to be doing it.

"I do feel a little bit disappointed for the player, because I think at one stage he made up his mind in our favour.

"So it looked as if it was going to work out, but it didn't work out in the end.

"These are things you accept as a manager, because there are always elements that are beyond (a) coach's control.

"If there are other players the club can bring in I won't be adverse to that, because we have a very small squad and we don't have a lot to back us up.

"We are on the look out and the chairman and technical director are anxious to do what they can.

"But it's not easy, certainly when you have limited financial resources."