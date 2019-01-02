Crystal Palace still keen to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is a loan target to several clubs.

Crystal Palace are still hopeful of signing Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan with German club Schalke denying any interest in the England U21 international.

Palace are looking to recruit a striker and two wide players in the January window, although reports Solanke has already completed a medical are premature.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson believes Solanke, who has not played any Premier League football so far this season, has the right profile to succeed at Selhurst Park.

Speaking after Sunday's defeat to Chelsea, Hodgson said: "It's obviously not a secret that's he's a target and someone we'd like to have.

"What would he do for us? He'd provide the attacking threat a good centre-forward should provide and he's a proven goalscorer through the age groups with Chelsea and England.

"If he comes here, it will be a great opportunity to show he can transfer that to Premier League football because we have someone who is the profile we are looking for and who I think has the ability we are looking for."

Huddersfield are also among a number of Premier League clubs keen to take Solanke on loan for the remainder of the campaign.