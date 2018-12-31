Merson's predictions: Manchester City v Liverpool, Newcastle v Manchester United

Who is Paul Merson backing in Manchester City vs Liverpool, who "has to win" and who has been giving Magic Man stick from the terraces?

A win for Liverpool on January 3, live on Sky Sports, could leave Manchester City trailing the league leaders by 10 points, while Tottenham look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Wolves against Cardiff on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports.

Other highlights include Manchester United trying to keep up their charge on fourth-placed Chelsea as they travel to Newcastle, while at the bottom of the table there's a real six-pointer as Huddersfield host Burnley.

Cardiff vs Tottenham Live on

So what does the Magic Man make of the New Year fixtures, and who's been giving him some stick from the crowd? Read on to find out...

Everton vs Leicester - New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12pm

Funny teams, these, both of them are like a bag of revels. Leicester go and win those two games then lose to Cardiff, Everton get battered, win a game then lose.

Marco Silva has picked up just one win from Everton's last seven games

I think Everton need to win. The manager's under a bit of pressure from the fans after their last home game, getting ripped up by six, not looking like scoring at Brighton, you're looking and wondering if they're going to improve as a team. It's a big football match for them, and I think the fans will be on Marco Silva's back if they don't win.

For Claude Puel, football's a funny game. You soon forget things in football. If they lose this and go out of the FA Cup, you can forget about beating Manchester City and Chelsea.

Everton vs Leicester Live on

MERSE SAYS: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Tottenham - New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

The pressure's off Tottenham now, and they'll be like the Harlem Globetrotters. I can't see anything but an away win. You can go to Liverpool and get beat, or other places, but not at home by Wolves.

2:24 WATCH: Wolves shocked Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday WATCH: Wolves shocked Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday

They ripped Everton up, they smashed Bournemouth at home. But then the pressure was on, now it's off - they could be kicking themselves if Liverpool get beaten on Thursday, they could have been three points behind.

Cardiff have been unbelievable. To do what they did after getting rinsed by Manchester United, to come back with two clean sheets and a 1-0 at Leicester, you've got to credit the manager, he's so underrated. It's phenomenal.

They're out of the bottom three after 20 games which is a feat in itself, but they've got to keep on grinding away which takes its toll as the season goes on.

MERSE SAYS: 1-4 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Manchester United - January 2, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm

We're watching Manchester United again. I don't think they were that fussed before. To turn it on like they do now, Paul Pogba's scoring goals in the six-yard box - I've not seen him in there since the start of the season. Is the manager saying don't do that? Jose Mourinho's one of the best managers in the world, surely you don't tell a player not to play.

Paul Pogba has netted four times in three games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over

They've got freedom, Nemanja Matic has passed the ball forward more times in the last three games than I've seen him do even when he was at Chelsea. Everyone's willing to make runs without the ball and it's refreshing.

Newcastle will put 10 behind the ball, it's as simple as that, they'll try to play for a 0-0 and a set play. If they open the game up, I dread to think what the score will be.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

Bournemouth played high against United, but Cardiff sat back and they still played great football - they've got runners and when you do that, it's a threat and they've got major pace.

MERSE SAYS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict this result as part of Sky Sports Super Six - and you could walk away with £250,000.

Manchester City vs Liverpool - January 3, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

This might sound silly, but I'd be shocked if Manchester City won this game. I'd be shocked. I just can't see how they can stop Liverpool from scoring goals. As the game goes on, I just don't see how Liverpool don't go on to win it.

My only question of Liverpool would be how they play it. Do they go out and think that if they draw they've probably taken Manchester City out of the equation? Or do they go for the jugular and win the Premier League on Thursday night?

2:43 WATCH: Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield last time out WATCH: Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield last time out

If Liverpool lose the game, it's majorly game on because it's about how they react after, too, and they wouldn't be invincible any more, they wouldn't be quite as good as they thought they were. But I can't see them not getting anything.

City look all over the place at the back. I don't really see their shape. They're great on the ball, but they close down quickly for so long and then drop off and if they do that against Liverpool and they get through one line, they've got too much pace for City to deal with.

As the game goes on, City get more open and they've struggled with clean sheets recently. Even when they're 1-0 up and cruising against Southampton, and it's a walk in the park, Charlie Austin's through one-on-one and that could change it. They could have had a penalty against them too, I've seen lesser penalties given.

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

Man City have spent millions and millions of pounds, they're buying full-backs for £50m to play just when they need them to play. You can't be spending that kind of money and be 10 points behind before the FA Cup third round.

Win the game and go four behind and I think it's game on, it's what everyone will be hoping for unless you're a Liverpool fan… Well, you feel sorry for the Manchester United fans too, what do they want?! Really they needed Tottenham to beat Wolves!

MERSE SAYS: 1-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Fulham - New Year's Day, 3pm

The other day was typical Arsenal. I don't know what's changed. I know they went on that run but half of those games, they could have probably lost. Then you go to Southampton, they're settling for a draw and end up winning the game, go to Liverpool and it was same-old, same-old. This one, I'll go for them because… This is Arsenal. They're flat-track bullies, they'll beat the lesser teams all day long.

Unai Emery's Arsenal have hit a rocky patch of form

After the win over Huddersfield the other day, it was a big goal from Aleksander Mitrovic, but I watched Fulham at Newcastle too and they were solid and Newcastle never looked like scoring.

I know that attack is nowhere near Arsenal's but they defended well and they'll try that too here. If I was them though I'd try and have a swing, although you don't want to be on the wrong end of six goals when it could go down to goal difference at the bottom.

MERSE SAYS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Watford - January 2, 7.45pm

Bournemouth haven't had a good month or so. There's been some hard games in there though, they've got injuries too and it isn't the biggest squad, but this is another game of Revels. It could be any score and you wouldn't moan.

The other month Bournemouth went to Watford and won 4-0 when you expected Watford to win because they were rolling. You could guess the result and it could end up any score either way.

Abdoulaye Doucoure rescued a draw for Watford against Newcastle on Saturday

It's one of those games where whoever wins can have a right go in the FA Cup. They'll be mid-table, having just won a game and you can concentrate on that, especially when Watford have to go to Woking - you can't be going out of the cup to a Conference South team.

MERSE SAYS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict this result as part of Sky Sports Super Six - and you could walk away with £250,000.

Chelsea vs Southampton - January 2, 7.45pm

I thought Southampton did well at times against Manchester City to get back into the game, but it could have been eight before that. There's a reality check at Southampton. There's not too many players in their team who would get in other teams. They're in a relegation battle. They had the new manager syndrome, beat Arsenal and Huddersfield - but since then it's not been good.

2:55 WATCH: N'Golo Kante gave Chelsea victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday WATCH: N'Golo Kante gave Chelsea victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday

Watching Chelsea against Palace, there was no rush, no panic, no urgency, but it was a good result because Palace isn't the easiest place to go. Watching United and Liverpool at the moment though, winning 1-0 doesn't look that good, even when it is. I think they'll probably go for Callum Wilson in January, but Bournemouth's squad is so shallow at the moment that it'd be difficult to let him go.

MERSE SAYS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict this result as part of Sky Sports Super Six - and you could walk away with £250,000.

Huddersfield vs Burnley - January 2, 7.45pm

Burnley's result against West Ham was what we've been waiting for. I watched them against Brighton recently and that was Burnley again, hard to beat and physical, but then they're back to normal and milky.

Huddersfield have lost their last seven league games

But for Huddersfield, it's a must-win game. If they lose, they'll be down by the start of January. They're playing a team in the bottom three with them at home and they just have to win, if they lose they're eight points off safety. We're talking about Manchester United chasing Chelsea down from eight points behind, and they win games. Huddersfield would have lost eight on the trot - that's some going.

But I try to make a case for Huddersfield. I'll go for a home win to keep it alive. Take away Burnley's last performance, and the one against Brighton, good ones have been a rarity.

MERSE SAYS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict this result as part of Sky Sports Super Six - and you could walk away with £250,000.

West Ham vs Brighton - January 2, 7.45pm

West Ham's results are the problem with the mid-table teams - consistency. The manager will be pulling his hair out, they're flying along and get beaten at home by Watford. Then they come from behind against Southampton, and then lose at Burnley. It's consistency levels.

2:58 Burnley's win over West Ham on Sunday was only their fourth of the league season Burnley's win over West Ham on Sunday was only their fourth of the league season

I think they'll win here, Brighton aren't the same team away. I watched them against Everton and they were very comfortable against a team who had just won 5-1, but away from home - I don't know what it is, but I'd take West Ham.

West Ham could be dark horses for the cup too. They're not getting relegated, they're not going to get in the top six, and it's a prime reason for them to have a go.

MERSE SAYS: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Predict this result as part of Sky Sports Super Six - and you could walk away with £250,000.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace - January 2, 7.45pm

Palace away might be a little bit better. At home, teams sit back a lot more, but they can have a go at Wolves. Both teams have got enough about them with pace up front to hurt either team.

Wolves have lost just one of their last six league games

Wolves had a great result the other day, I called that game 4-1 - my mate text me who's a Wolves fan, he said they were singing 'Merson, what's the score?' Fair play to them, I didn't see that coming but they were outstanding in the second half. They've been a credit this season, and I think it'll be another open game.

But Palace, with Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and the pace of Jeffrey Schlupp will cause problems the other way too.

MERSE SAYS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict this result as part of Sky Sports Super Six - and you could walk away with £250,000.