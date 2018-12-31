Huddersfield vs Burnley preview: Terriers look to stay in touch at bottom

David Wagner's Huddersfield side are five points adrift of Premier League safety

David Wagner will choose from an unchanged squad for Huddersfield's crunch relegation six-pointer with Burnley.

Wagner has no new injury or suspension worries following Saturday's late defeat at Fulham, which left the Terriers rooted to the foot of the table, five points from safety and the same number adrift of Burnley.

Midfield trio Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams (both knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are still out, as is defender Tommy Smith (hamstring).

Robbie Brady could return to contention for the John Smith's Stadium clash as Burnley look to secure back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

The Republic of Ireland international has missed the last three games with an adductor problem but is back in training.

Matt Lowton is available again after suspension, but the match comes too soon for Steven Defour (calf), Stephen Ward, Aaron Lennon (both knee) and Nick Pope (shoulder).

Opta stats

All three previous Premier League games between Huddersfield and Burnley have finished level; only three match-ups have seen each of their opening four Premier League fixtures end in a draw - Arsenal v QPR, Southampton v Stoke City and Bournemouth v Watford.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Huddersfield Town (W3 D3), last losing to them in November 2013 in the Championship (1-2).

In the top flight, the last time Huddersfield started a calendar year with a win was in 1951 - against Burnley (D3 L4 since).

Burnley have never won an away Premier League game in January, collecting just two points in eight attempts (W0 D2 L6).

Huddersfield failed to score in 11 of their 18 home Premier League matches during 2018 (W3 D3 L12), netting just 10 goals. Only one team in top-flight history failed to score in more home matches during a single calendar year - Sunderland in 1969 (12 matches).

Burnley have collected just six points from their last 12 away Premier League games (W1 D3 L8) since winning three in a row against West Ham, West Brom and Watford.

Huddersfield have lost their last seven league matches - they've never lost eight in a row in their entire history.

Burnley are looking to secure consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since September, while they last kept back-to-back clean sheets in the competition in December 2017 (a run of three).

Merson's prediction

Burnley's result against West Ham was what we've been waiting for. I watched them against Brighton recently and that was Burnley again, hard to beat and physical, but then they're back to normal and milky.

But for Huddersfield, it's a must-win game. If they lose, they'll be down by the start of January. They're playing a team in the bottom three with them at home and they just have to win. We're talking about Manchester United chasing Chelsea down from eight points behind, and they win games. Huddersfield would have lost eight on the trot - that's some going.

But I try to make a case for Huddersfield. I'll go for a home win to keep it alive. Take away Burnley's last performance, and the one against Brighton, that's been a rarity.

MERSE SAYS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)