Heung-Min Son challenges Tottenham players to live up to standards set by new stadium

Heung-Min Son challenged his Tottenham team-mates to live up to the standards set by their state-of-the-art new stadium and write a "new history".

The final test event at Spurs' new 62,062-seater stadium took place on Saturday in front of a bumper crowd, with a Spurs Legends side including Paul Gascoigne, Jurgen Klinsmann, David Ginola and Rafael van der Vaart losing 5-4 to Inter Forever.

The facilities at Spurs' new home have drawn plenty of plaudits and now they are back "home", Son insisted the players now have to do their part.

"We have the best training ground in the world," Son said. "I think we have the best stadium in the world. Everything is now ready, to compare to anything.

"It's now very important that the players are serious and take the chance. It's simple, like this. The answer is now the players, how they perform, how they take things seriously.

"It's very important to focus on ourselves. Looking forward, playing here, playing Champions League. At the moment we have lots of games to go, so we have to go for it. Whatever happens, we have to be positive and we have to go again."

Son also expressed his delight at the move finally taking place, after Tottenham were forced to prolong their stay at Wembley on several occasions before finally getting the all clear to return to the White Hart Lane area.

"Finally we are coming back home," Son added. "The Tottenham of White Hart Lane was a special thing and now you have to make the history for this new stadium. It's our turn.

"The past, the history - it's already passed now with White Hart Lane. We have to make new history with the new stadium.

"It's great to be here again with the fans. The fans were tired as well with Wembley. Of course Wembley is a very nice stadium, but it's not our home."