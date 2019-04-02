WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Check out the action from the weekend's Premier League games
Last Updated: 01/04/19 11:45pm
Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal climbed above Tottenham with a win against Newcastle.
Monday
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four as a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday Night Football lifted them above Tottenham and Man Utd into third in the Premier League.
Sunday
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
Toby Alderweireld's last-gasp own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory over Tottenham as they returned to the top of the Premier League on Super Sunday.
Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed home in stoppage time as Chelsea escaped South Wales with a controversial 2-1 win over Cardiff.
Saturday
Fulham 0-2 Manchester City
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.
Brighton 0-1 Southampton
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the only goal of a tense encounter at the Amex Stadium as Southampton beat Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League.
Burnley 2-0 Wolves
Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a lacklustre Wolves at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town's Premier League relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley.
Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth
Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy scored in either half as Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.
Man Utd 2-1 Watford
Manchester United got their top-four challenge back on track after edging past Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford.
West Ham 0-2 Everton
Everton boosted their European qualification hopes with a dominant 2-0 victory against a lacklustre West Ham at the London Stadium.