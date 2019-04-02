Premier League News

More from Football

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Check out the action from the weekend's Premier League games

Last Updated: 01/04/19 11:45pm
4:55
Premier League weekend round-up
Premier League weekend round-up

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal climbed above Tottenham with a win against Newcastle.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Check out the highlights below...

Monday

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four as a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday Night Football lifted them above Tottenham and Man Utd into third in the Premier League.
2:38
Highlights from Arsenal's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.
Highlights from Arsenal's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Sunday

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld's last-gasp own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory over Tottenham as they returned to the top of the Premier League on Super Sunday.
2:59
Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League
Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed home in stoppage time as Chelsea escaped South Wales with a controversial 2-1 win over Cardiff.
2:57
Highlights from Chelsea's win at Cardiff in the Premier League
Highlights from Chelsea's win at Cardiff in the Premier League

Saturday

Fulham 0-2 Manchester City

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.
2:59
Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League.
Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Brighton 0-1 Southampton

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the only goal of a tense encounter at the Amex Stadium as Southampton beat Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League.
2:55
Highlights from Southampton's win over Brighton in the Premier League.
Highlights from Southampton's win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Burnley 2-0 Wolves

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a lacklustre Wolves at Turf Moor on Saturday.
2:58
Highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League.
Highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town's Premier League relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley.
2:59
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.
Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth

Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy scored in either half as Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

2:58
Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Man Utd 2-1 Watford

Manchester United got their top-four challenge back on track after edging past Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford.
2:59
Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.
Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.

West Ham 0-2 Everton

Everton boosted their European qualification hopes with a dominant 2-0 victory against a lacklustre West Ham at the London Stadium.
2:39
Highlights from Everton's 2-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.
Highlights from Everton's 2-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Trending

