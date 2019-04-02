WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

4:55 Premier League weekend round-up Premier League weekend round-up

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal climbed above Tottenham with a win against Newcastle.

Monday

Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four as a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday Night Football lifted them above Tottenham and Man Utd into third in the Premier League.

2:38 Highlights from Arsenal's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Sunday

Toby Alderweireld's last-gasp own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory over Tottenham as they returned to the top of the Premier League on Super Sunday.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed home in stoppage time as Chelsea escaped South Wales with a controversial 2-1 win over Cardiff.

2:57 Highlights from Chelsea's win at Cardiff in the Premier League

Saturday

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the only goal of a tense encounter at the Amex Stadium as Southampton beat Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League.

2:55 Highlights from Southampton's win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a lacklustre Wolves at Turf Moor on Saturday.

2:58 Highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town's Premier League relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley.

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy scored in either half as Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

2:58 Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Manchester United got their top-four challenge back on track after edging past Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Everton boosted their European qualification hopes with a dominant 2-0 victory against a lacklustre West Ham at the London Stadium.