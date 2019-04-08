Chelsea vs West Ham team news: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek start for Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts for Chelsea against West Ham on MNF

Callum Hudson-Odoi retains his place in the Chelsea starting line-up against West Ham on MNF, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek also starts.

Chelsea's 18-year-old winger Hudson-Odoi made his first Premier League start in the 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, and gets another nod on Monday Night Football as Chelsea made two changes.

Antonio Rudiger also comes in for Andreas Christensen, while Gonzalo Higuain replaces Olivier Giroud, who was on the bench.

West Ham make five changes after the 2-0 defeat by Everton last weekend.

Pablo Zabaleta, Issa Diop, Robert Snodgrass, Pedro Obiang and Lucas Perez come out, replaced by Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Felipe Anderson, Chicharito and Mark Noble, who missed the last game due to the death of his grandmother.

Team news

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Hazard, Higuain

Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Pedro, Kovacic, Giroud, Willian, Christensen

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Anderson, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Chicharito

Subs: Adrian, Snodgrass, Obiang, Nasri, Diop, Masuaku, Perez

David Jones is joined by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in the MNF; they'll be predicting the remaining fixtures in the title race, as well as discussing Callum Hudson-Odoi's future, the battle for third and fourth and Liverpool's midfield.