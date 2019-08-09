Liverpool suffer Alisson Becker injury scare against Norwich

Alisson leaves the pitch following an off-the-ball injury

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced off in the first half of Liverpool's opening Premier League game of the season with an injury.

Liverpool were 3-0 up against Norwich when Alisson went down after his left leg buckled as he prepared to take a 36th-minute goal kick.

Alisson needed medical attention before being substituted

The Brazil international was replaced by Adrian, who was handed a surprise debut for his new club after only joining Liverpool earlier this week as a free agent following his release from West Ham at the end of last season.

Liverpool now faces an anxious wait to discover whether Alisson will be fit for the European Super Cup final against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Alisson is embraced by boss Jurgen Klopp after hobbling off

Liverpool visit Southampton for their next Premier League game on Saturday August 17.

