Chris Smalling: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Roma loan for defender

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed centre-back Chris Smalling will join Roma on loan.

The news of Smalling's move to Roma was broken on Thursday by Sky in Italy, who say the 29-year-old will join the Serie A club on a season-long loan. United will receive a fee of £2.7m.

"It's just come up the last couple of days, this opportunity for Chris and we've sat down yesterday and discussed it," said Solskjaer ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.

"At the moment we have six fit centre-backs and I couldn't promise Chris regular football and he's on the plane over now. I think he'll enjoy the experience over there.

"It's a good club, a big league. There aren't many English players who have had the chance to play in Italy and I'm sure he will come back stronger and better for it."

'Sanchez needed to go'

United have already bid farewell to one of their players leaving on loan for Italy this week after seeing Alexis Sanchez seal a move to Inter Milan. That deal also does not include an option to buy.

Sanchez scored five goals in 45 appearances for United after joining from Arsenal in January 2018.

"I think Alexis [Sanchez] needed to go because he's been here for 18 months and it's not really worked out for him," said Solskjaer.

"For him as well to restart and get himself playing regularly, get himself scoring goals, that will only benefit everyone in the end.

"For us we are going to watch every weekend now to see Alexis and Romelu [Lukaku] playing together."

'I will always speak to Zlatan'

United's attacking options for the season include Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood. Solskjaer insists the trio are ready "to feel that responsibility".

Former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic joked he is "ready" to help his old team out if they are in need of striking reinforcement and said - despite being 37 - he could still play in the Premier League.

Asked about the Swedish striker's comments, Solskjaer said: "If he was 28 and not 38 next month, it's a big difference, but Zlatan has had a great time here and of course he is still doing well but he was just unfortunate that he got his injury when he got it here.

"Who knows, he's got my number. He never rented my house but he was looking at it.

"If it's serious I will always speak to Zlatan."

Asked to clarify if he was being serious, he said: "I don't think that'll happen, no. I think he's had his time at the club, he's had a fantastic career at the club."

Solskjaer says right-back Matteo Darmian, formerly of Torino, could also be headed for Italy before the European transfer window closes on September 2. Meanwhile, centre-back Marcos Rojo, who came close to a Deadline Day move to Everton, will be staying at the club.

Marcos Rojo (left) is set to stay at United, while Matteo Darmian (centre) is likely to leave

"I can see maybe Matteo [leaving]. There has been some interest in Matteo over in Italy, wanting to go back home," added the United boss.

"Marcos is staying definitely so we have a squad now that's less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions."