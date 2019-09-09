Romelu Lukaku says stronger anti-racism action is needed in the UK

Belgium and Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku says he thinks Serie A is taking action on racism - and he wants the FA to follow suit.

The former Manchester United striker was subjected to monkey chants from the crowd during Inter's 2-1 win over Cagliari earlier this month.

He responded with an Instagram post, in which he called for action - adding that 'instead of going forwards, we're going backwards'.

Premier League players have also suffered racial abuse this season, with players including Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham targeted online after failing to convert penalties.

And speaking after a goalscoring performance in a 4-0 win for Belgium over Scotland on Monday, Lukaku reiterated his call for action from football's ruling bodies.

"What I said was short but powerful, everybody understood," said Lukaku. "Now I think Serie A is taking action, I'm hoping UEFA and FIFA is going to be next, and also the FA because a lot of my friends, they play in the Premier League.

"They have been going through it as well on social media. It's something that needs to happen as well in the UK, but for me right now I just want to focus on my performances."