Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats and predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with four games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Arsenal's game against Aston Villa and Liverpool's trip to Chelsea

Southampton's Nathan Redmond faces a late fitness test while Moussa Djenepo - who scored in the Saints' last Premier League outing against Sheffield United - has been ruled out through injury.

Bournemouth duo Simon Francis and Lloyd Kelly are working their way back to full fitness, both playing 61 minutes of an U21s victory on Tuesday evening.

Summer signing Arnaut Danjuma is back training but will not be fit enough to feature, while David Brooks and Dan Gosling remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has never won away from home in all competitions against Southampton as manager (W0 D2 L5), with his sides failing to score on five occasions. Only versus Leicester (9) has he faced more often without ever registering an away win.

Stat of the match: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has never won away from home in all competitions against Southampton as manager (W0 D2 L5), with his sides failing to score on five occasions. Only versus Leicester (9) has he faced more often without ever registering an away win.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Brendan Rodgers will have a fully-fit Leicester squad to choose from against Tottenham. Ben Chilwell was absent from training on Thursday as he underwent a recovery session indoors, but the England full-back will be available for selection.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to recall Serge Aurier, Danny Rose and Heung-Min Son for the trip to the Midlands. The full-backs were left in England ahead of Spurs' Champions League Group B opener at Olympiakos while Son was only introduced with 17 minutes left.

Stat of the match: Since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2013-14, their Premier League games against Tottenham have seen a total of 40 goals scored - only Arsenal vs Liverpool (48) has seen more in that time.

Stat of the match: Since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2013-14, their Premier League games against Tottenham have seen a total of 40 goals scored - only Arsenal vs Liverpool (48) has seen more in that time.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Burnley could have Johann Berg Gudmundsson back for the visit of Norwich. The Icelander has been sidelined for nearly a month with a calf problem but has returned to training, leaving Danny Drinkwater (ankle) as the only absentee.

Norwich will have Patrick Roberts available again after the on-loan winger was not eligible to face parent club Manchester City last weekend. Moritz Leitner has recovered from a calf injury, while Grant Hanley has shaken off his groin problem, but back-up goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) will not be involved.

Max Aarons (ankle) continues his recovery, along with Mario Vrancic (calf) and Tom Trybull (ankle). Captain Christoph Zimmermann (foot), Timm Klose and Onel Hernandez (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Daniel Farke continues to battle against a long injury list

Stat of the match: Burnley manager Sean Dyche is facing Norwich for the first time as manager - he has failed to win his last six matches when meeting an opponent for the first time in his managerial career (D2 L4).

Stat of the match: Burnley manager Sean Dyche is facing Norwich for the first time as manager - he has failed to win his last six matches when meeting an opponent for the first time in his managerial career (D2 L4).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Phil Jagielka will return to Goodison Park for the first time since his summer move

Everton will again be without Andre Gomes for the Goodison Park fixture. The midfielder failed a fitness test ahead of last weekend's defeat by Bournemouth because of a rib injury and has not yet returned to full training. Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) also remains sidelined.

Phil Jagielka will be returning to Everton for the first time since his summer move back to Sheffield United, with John Lundstram - who has started all five of the Blades' Premier League games this season - also a former Everton player.

However, Mo Besic will play no part against his parent club while Chris Wilder will also be without suspended striker Billy Sharp following his straight red card last weekend. But Callum Robinson has recovered from a minor hamstring problem.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Everton have failed to win any of the 20 Premier League matches in which they've gone behind under Marco Silva (W0 D4 L16). In fact, Silva hasn't won any of his last 24 PL games when his sides have gone behind, since Watford won 2-1 versus Leicester in December 2017 (W0 D5 L19).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

John Stones, as revealed by Pep Guardiola in midweek, looks set to miss around a month of games for Manchester City, while Aymeric Laporte is out longer-term. Phil Foden missed their win in Shakhtar but could return.

Watford will have captain Troy Deeney, defender Craig Cathcart and forward Isaac Success available.

Stat of the match: Sergio Aguero has scored in his last six Premier League appearances - the last player to score in seven in a row in the competition was Romelu Lukaku in December 2015 while playing for Everton.

Stat of the match: Sergio Aguero has scored in his last six Premier League appearances - the last player to score in seven in a row in the competition was Romelu Lukaku in December 2015 while playing for Everton.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League

Andy Carroll should be fit enough to make his first appearance for Newcastle since his summer return to the North East, and will likely be joined by Allan Saint-Maximin who has also shaken off a knock. Sean Longstaff is still a week away from recovery, according to Steve Bruce.

Marvin Montoya has recovered from an illness and will be ready to return to the Brighton line-up, with left-back Bernardo having an "outside chance" of joining him in the squad, according to Graham Potter. Leon Balogun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who both returned from international duty nursing minor injuries, should be fit. Leandro Trossard remains injured.

Stat of the match: Only against West Ham (5) do Brighton have a better unbeaten record in the Premier League than they do against Newcastle (4 - W2 D2).

Stat of the match: Only against West Ham (5) do Brighton have a better unbeaten record in the Premier League than they do against Newcastle (4 - W2 D2).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3-1 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Leicester in the Premier League

Manuel Pellegrini has suggested Aaron Cresswell is likely to start for West Ham at left-back owing to Arthur Masuaku's ban, while the Hammers will also be without Michail Antonio and Winston Reid, the latter returning to full training next week after more than a year out. Manuel Lanzini is also a doubt, and will undergo a late fitness test.

Dan James could be recalled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having missed Manchester United's win over Astana on Thursday, but will be tested ahead of Sunday's game after the knock he picked up against Leicester. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are both absent.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have only lost twice in their last 21 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W14 D5 L2), failing to score in just two of those matches (0-0 in Dec 2015 & 0-0 in May 2018).

Stat of the match: Manchester United have only lost twice in their last 21 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W14 D5 L2), failing to score in just two of those matches (0-0 in Dec 2015 & 0-0 in May 2018).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Wolves in the Premier League

Connor Wickham will be Crystal Palace's only absentee against Wolves on Saturday, with several players recovering after missing the 4-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend. Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, James McArthur were all missing from that game, while Cheikhou Kouyate also rolled his ankle, but the midfielder's injury was less serious than feared.

Willy Boly will be able to return for Wolves after sitting out last weekend's thumping by Chelsea, while Ryan Bennett could also return.

Stat of the match: Wolves have failed to win their last six Premier League matches (D3 L3) - boss Nuno Espírito Santo has never gone seven league games without a win his managerial career.

Stat of the match: Wolves have failed to win their last six Premier League matches (D3 L3) - boss Nuno Espírito Santo has never gone seven league games without a win his managerial career.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Mason Mount could feature despite picking up a nasty-looking injury in midweek

Liverpool striker Divock Origi could be fit to face Chelsea only a week after hobbling out of Liverpool's win over Newcastle. Alisson and Naby Keita remain sidelined, although both players have returned to training.

Antonio Rudiger remains a doubt after missing out on Chelsea's defeat by Valencia in midweek, and had a scan on Friday, with Mason Mount another concern for Frank Lampard, although the Blues boss did not rule him out despite a nasty-looking injury suffered in that Champions League game. N'Golo Kante could return, as could Emerson Palmieri.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all out.

Stat of the match: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored at least twice in each of his last three Premier League appearances (seven in total) - the only player to achieve this in four games in a row was Luis Suarez in December 2013.

Stat of the match: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored at least twice in each of his last three Premier League appearances (seven in total) - the only player to achieve this in four games in a row was Luis Suarez in December 2013.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette remains ruled out with an ankle injury. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are involved in the Gunners' U23 game on Friday night. Rob Holding travelled with the club to Frankfurt on Thursday night, but was not a member of the squad.

Matt Targett could return for Aston Villa, with Trezeguet also back after his ban for a red card picked up against Crystal Palace. Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester remain sidelined.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's draw against West Ham in the Premier League

Stat of the match: Only Manchester United and Chelsea (4) have won more Premier League away games against Arsenal at the Emirates than Aston Villa (3), with the Villans winning there in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

Stat of the match: Only Manchester United and Chelsea (4) have won more Premier League away games against Arsenal at the Emirates than Aston Villa (3), with the Villans winning there in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 4-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)