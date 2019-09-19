Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Chelsea vs Liverpool, West Ham vs Manchester United

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

It is little Bournemouth against mighty Southampton as they used to say. Bournemouth tend to travel but do not truly believe that the system is the right one for them. Eddie Howe doesn't always have a plan B. They won easily against Everton and you want them to believe a bit more. I think that frailty defensively always puts that seed in their head. Do they overcommit in attack, which then leaves them vulnerable? It will be a good watch.

Che Adams needs a goal for Southampton. With the lack of strikers they have, he should expect pressure - that is what comes with being a Premier League striker. They have to prove themselves. He has lacked chances and that is always a worry for me. I have a feeling on Friday that it could be his day.

It will be nice and open, which encourages Bournemouth to attack. I did fancy Southampton last week, but the problem they have is their limited numbers. Ralph Hasenhuttl has something they can deliver.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester will be rattled after last week as they should have got something at Manchester United. You feel as though Leicester are one of the teams that can kick on, but when is that going to happen? People talk a lot about Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, but when are you going to get that controlled situation from these players? It is only bits and pieces at the moment, which is not enough to threaten the top six.

Barnes has not played as much and should be trusted more. Jamie Vardy's pace and movement always gets goals. Do they have enough at the back and in midfield? Hamza Choudhury and Wilfried Ndidi are young, energetic and enthusiastic. I do not see them being overly balanced though. Sometimes you need to get it into Vardy earlier rather than overpassing.

Tottenham, we were told, have calmed down after the Crystal Palace game. Christian Eriksen stays put and they have their private chat, but I don't think that is the case. I don't think Danny Rose is happy - how long will it be until he comes out and says he is not happy? Will Eriksen stay in the team now that Dele Alli is back? Does Heung-Min Son edge out Lucas Moura? There are so many questions.

I think Leicester could turn them over. With the aggression and passion, they can control the passing and keep the ball, sit back and counter-attack if needs be. Barnes needs to grow, but needs the opportunity to grow, and this could be the game for him.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich are a good watch - they like to attack. Daniel Farke does not believe that injuries will change his philosophy. Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell are not a pair but they link up so well. It suits them both and gives a nice edge to Norwich on the counter-attack. Even with fit players, you do not know who they will play. Away from home is where the problems lie for me. They want to play on the front foot but cannot quite change it.

Ashley Barnes is delivering for Burnley and Chris Wood needs to start doing the same. Burnley have got their honesty back. They will be saying, 'This is how we set up and how we play, and this is why we are a Premier League team'. It will be a pretty comfortable afternoon for Burnley.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

I am not convinced by Everton. They are two bad results from sacking Marco Silva. They supported him in the market, but I was not quite sure where he was going with it. It is his responsibility to start getting results. Is he going to play Moise Kean or Dominic Calvert-Lewin? The latter is not going to get you goals. You need goals.

Richarlison is guaranteed a dozen or so a season. I would break it down and play Kean, Richarlison, Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin all together. That is a decent front four in terms of pace, movement and creative ability. Everton's defence has started the season OK but has been average since. It doesn't fit right, but this is probably a game where the crowd could get on their back. It is about easing that feeling and helping the manager out.

When we mention top-six threats, we do not mention Everton, we say Leicester and Wolves. They will just have enough to stumble over the line here. Sheffield United are still trying to adjust to the right system that suits them. I do not see a lot of goals for them. I expect Everton to snatch a winner later on.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

At the moment, Man City have defensive frailties and injuries. Fernandinho can play there and is comfortable doing so, Rodri could play there if needed, but Kyle Walker played as a back three for England and Guardiola could be tempted with him. I would fancy Walker to play there ahead of Nicolas Otamendi sometimes, but his passing at right-back is sometimes average.

Watford got out of jail against Arsenal, and that was from living off mistakes. I do not see Manchester City being upset by the way Watford play. I think a few may get a rest, but City will be angered by last weekend and will want to close the gap quite quickly, with Liverpool having a tough game this weekend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

It does not have a glamour tag on it, but I am really interested to see how they will both go about it. Steve Bruce has done a decent job so far and he is trying to ease the tension between him and the fans, who will expect their side to win this match.

It is a golden opportunity for these players to help Bruce slide into a decent position. Joelinton will find his feet, while Miguel Almiron is playing on the edge of games and has been tame at times - it is time for him to fire.

Brighton started the season superbly, but then what has Graham Potter's style been thereafter? Their back three is always consistent in what they give you, but Newcastle will find ways to exploit it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham always have an angle of anger when Manchester United come. West Ham are a strong side and their midfield is physical - I don't know what Man Utd's situation will be. They will be tired playing on a Thursday night and will see where they are regarding injuries. It was a big win against Leicester for Man Utd, and Marcus Rashford is a big hope when Anthony Martial is out. I do not see a style with Man Utd and West Ham are capable of beating them here.

Felipe Anderson started the season slow last year and then started to influence the team more. Manuel Lanzini is back in and Sebastian Haller looks a handful up front - they were the best I have seen them defensively on Monday too.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace do not like scoring goals at home. Wilfried Zaha has not kicked a ball yet and is not causing damage and I don't know why they didn't go back into the market. Gary Cahill has improved them defensively, but for the above reasons you cannot say you fancy them.

Wolves should not burn out too much with a home Europa League tie on Thursday, and are in dire need of a win. It was very unlike them to get exposed like they did against Chelsea, but they will bounce back here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

I think Frank Lampard wants to attack, which opens up the counter-attack scenario for Liverpool. They both got bad results in Europe through the week, they are making mistakes that they didn't make last season and you can get at their defence.

Pedro and Willian behind Tammy Abraham is a trio of danger. They need to find the killer pass in this game, which I think they will. Liverpool will pin them in when they can, but it will be an open game of football, which will see Liverpool drop their 100 per cent record.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Where do I start with Arsenal? They must get more from Nicolas Pepe and he must be match fit now. Pepe needs to use his trickery and pace to help Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Unai Emery must stick with Reiss Nelson or Joe Willock. How can you make sense of the defence? I don't know who will partner David Luiz. It doesn't matter whether there are one or two midfielders protecting the back four and I think it is time to leave Granit Xhaka out of the side.

There are a lot of goals for Arsenal at home. Dani Ceballos must play and Mesut Ozil too - they moved it around well last week. I like Mateo Guendouzi but he is young, naïve and gets attracted to the ball. They need to sort themselves out in defence and if they are not good enough, you leave them out. Put Lucas Torreira in front of midfield.

Aston Villa are vulnerable defensively, but can counter-attack with John McGinn and Jack Grealish, while Wesley is a handful up front. It should be comfortable but I don't think it will be and there will be goals.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)