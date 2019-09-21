Jordan Henderson: Mason Mount has mentality to succeed at Chelsea

Mason Mount has impressed Jordan Henderson this season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes Chelsea's Mason Mount has the mentality and technical ability to succeed at the highest level.

The Reds midfielder could come up against his compatriot when Chelsea host the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Mount was forced off early in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Valencia following a reckless challenge by former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Mount strokes in his third goal of the season against Wolves last weekend

But despite initial fears over potential ligament damage, the 20-year-old midfielder has made a swift recovery, and Henderson has been impressed with his immediate impact this season under Frank Lampard.

"Frank's done very good," Henderson told Soccer Saturday. "I think the way they're playing is very good. They've got young kids but they're top players, and certainly will be in the future.

"They've got huge potential with the likes of Mason already training for England, I can see he's got the right mentality to play football.

"Technically he's very good. Everyone can see that he's hungry to be a very good player and is a very exciting prospect. He's started the season very well along with Tammy [Abraham].

Mount replaced Henderson in the second half against Bulgaria this month

"They haven't had a couple of results go their way, with the Sheffield United game and Valencia, but in terms of the way they're playing I can definitely see an improvement."

Jurgen Klopp's side collected 97 points last season and suffered just one league defeat, but still fell short in an engrossing title race with Manchester City.

1:49 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must find a way to win more regularly at their title rivals Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must find a way to win more regularly at their title rivals

But the Reds have already established a five-point gap on City this term, the largest after five games in a Premier League season.

Henderson was born in the same year that Liverpool were last champions of England - in 1990 - and that remains a dream for the club captain.

He added: "Of course, we want to win the league and win as many trophies as we can. With the team and the manager that we've got, there's no reason why we can't do that.

Henderson says the level of intensity in training keeps Liverpool focused

"But there's no point in focusing on that. The focus remains the next game - it's been the case for the last few years - and it's stood us in good stead so far."

Klopp has admitted his players have to improve the defensive side of their game, but says a lack of clean sheets is not down to a more attacking approach.

In five matches this season they have scored 15 goals and conceded five in the Premier League, with just one clean sheet - at Burnley last month - in eight matches in all competitions this term.

At the same stage last season, the Reds had scored 11 and conceded just two, having opened the league campaign with three successive clean sheets, and Henderson acknowledges there remains plenty of room for improvement.

1:59 Jurgen Klopp has praised Chelsea's young players and says their team reminds him of his own Borussia Dortmund side Jurgen Klopp has praised Chelsea's young players and says their team reminds him of his own Borussia Dortmund side

"Keeping the focus has been easy because of the people we have around us and the manager," he said.

"The manager is so good at making sure nothing is left untouched in training. If there's anything he doesn't like, he picks up on it straightaway.

"The lads are always wanting to improve, are training hard to be successful and to get to the next level, and we always know there's room for improvement. Having the manager on us constantly makes it easy for us to stay concentrated."

