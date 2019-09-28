Harry Wilson says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp follows my progress

Harry Wilson is on loan at Bournemouth from Liverpool

Harry Wilson has revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stays in regular contact during his loan spells, firstly with Derby last season and now at Bournemouth.

The winger is enjoying another productive spell away from Anfield following a successful season at Derby last year. Wilson helped the club reach the Championship play-off final with 18 goals in 49 appearances under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

The Wales international has made another step up this season, joining Premier League side Bournemouth and is very much continuing the form that seemingly impressed Klopp last term.

Wilson told Soccer Saturday: "He was happy with how the loan [at Derby] had gone, he said I had a great season.

The 22-year-old had a successful loan spell at Derby last season

"Throughout last season, I was getting texts off him if one of our games was on tele that he had watched. It was good to know that when you go out on loan, you're not just forgotten about, which may happen at some teams.

",We have a loan guy who you keep in regular contact with, so when you're getting regular messages off the manager, it always gives you that boost.

"Of course I wanted to play in the Liverpool first team this year, but if that wasn't the case, I wanted to be playing in the Premier League. I was delighted when I heard Bournemouth wanted to take me and I've started off well.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Southampton in the Premier League

"When I heard that Bournemouth were interested in me, one of the main things I heard was what a great manager they had here. I'm good friends with Chris Mepham and David Brooks from Wales so hearing what they had to say about the manager, staff and players here, I knew it was going to be a good move for me.

"Speaking to the manager too and hearing what he had to say, how he would improve me as a player and how he saw me playing in his team, I knew from the first phone call it was going to be the right move for me and since I've been here, he's been fantastic."

Gillette Soccer Saturday: Build-Up Live on

Wilson has netted three Premier League goals in five appearances so far, and received a text with a smiley face from Klopp when he scored his first Bournemouth goal in a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in August.

"Yeah, there's some truth in that. I'm not sure how it got about," he added. "I'm good friends with the media guy Matt McCann at Liverpool and he was with Jurgen and they sent me a little message. It made me laugh and they had a good result themselves so everyone was happy.

"I always pride myself on goals and if I can keep scoring, I'll be happy. I was happy with the Man City goal that I got here but I don't mind what type of goals they are as long as they count, that's all that matters. I just want to make sure my numbers are good and I help the team win games."

Wilson scored against Manchester City, which is one of his favourite goals for Bournemouth so far

Wales record holder

Another important part of Wilson's career is representing Wales, where he currently holds the record as the youngest player to represent the country at 16 years and 207 days old - beating the Gareth Bale's previous record by 108 days.

Speaking about his debut as a teenager, he said: "Making my debut at such a young age was a massive thing for me. Chris Coleman was the manager at the time and put faith in me, a few injuries in that squad helped me out as well.

Wilson is a regular in Ryan Giggs' Wales side

"With the manager we have now, Ryan Giggs, he's shown that if you're playing regular football for your club and you're performing well, it doesn't matter how old you are. He's not afraid to put you in the team.

"The team we've got at the minute in Wales is a fantastic mix of youth and experience. There seems to have been a wave of young lads coming through at one time so we all know each other, we've all been playing together for years with the U21s or the U19s. The senior lads in the team have made our transition easy, they've been great with us."

Liverpool future

The winger featured for Liverpool in pre-season before heading out on loan

For now, Wilson is a Bournemouth player, but playing in Liverpool's first team is his dream, having been part of the club since he was young.

"Being at Liverpool since the age of eight, it's always been my dream to break into the first team and be playing at Anfield week in, week out," he said.

"But my focus right now is on Bournemouth because I'm delighted that they've given me the chance to play in the Premier League, and trying to finish as high as we can."

Follow Bournemouth vs West Ham on Sky Sports

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published at 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel. Also watch the full Harry Wilson interview on Soccer Saturday from 12pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News.