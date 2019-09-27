Eddie Howe: Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup exit won’t detract from fine Premier League start

0:40 Eddie Howe defended the Bournemouth side that were shocked by Burton in the EFL Cup Eddie Howe defended the Bournemouth side that were shocked by Burton in the EFL Cup

Eddie Howe believes Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup exit will not detract from their fine start to the Premier League season as the Cherries look to extend their winning streak in the league against West Ham on Saturday.

Bournemouth suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to League One side Burton Albion on Wednesday night, with boss Howe coming in for criticism for making 10 changes to the team that had beaten south-coast rivals Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's the previous Friday.

However, Howe defended his team selection, believing there were plenty of positives from the game, particularly the return of captain Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Groeneveld from injury.

"To have our captain Simon Francis back in our ranks is a huge lift as well as the two players we signed in the summer," he said.

"It's great for the group and I'm really excited for what lies ahead because we've still got three or four quality players to come back in and that will make us even better.

"We've got a really young squad this year, some really talented young players that we want to give opportunities to and if I don't play them in that game [against Burton] when do I play them?

"It's important we don't forget the positivity of our early-season form as well - the result [3-1 win] against Everton and the result against Southampton."

Those two victories see Bournemouth go into Saturday's home game sixth in the table and looking for their third league win in a row, against a similarly in-form West Ham side who the Cherries did the double over last season.

"It'll be a really good game, two teams that want to play their football and obviously we want to come out on top," Howe added.

"From our perspective we are looking to find a bit of consistency that eluded us at times last season.

"Everyone is fighting for that in this league but we would love to win three in a row. It would be the first time we've been about to do that for a while so it will be a huge incentive."

