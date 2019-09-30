Jamie Carragher picks his ultimate Manchester United and Arsenal XI

6:50 Irwin over Neville! Carra's Man Utd-Arsenal XI Irwin over Neville! Carra's Man Utd-Arsenal XI

Jamie Carragher picks his ultimate Manchester United and Arsenal combined XI and, controversially, there is no room for Gary Neville.

The two teams were the main Premier League title rivals in the early 2000s and their meetings remain two of the most-anticipated fixtures of the season.

Ahead of the Old Trafford showdown between the clubs on Monday Night Football, Carragher sat down with host David Jones to debate and select the best XI from both teams in the Premier League era.

Carragher's combined XI

Schmeichel, Irwin, Adams, Ferdinand, Cole, Ronaldo, Keane, Vieira, Giggs, Bergkamp, Henry

"It was either David Seaman or Peter Schmeichel in goal but Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history.

"At right-back? Gary Neville. No.

"Who are the two best full-backs across the two teams? Denis Irwin may have been a left-back but he was right-footed. I couldn't leave him out. Irwin scored goals, took penalties and took free-kicks. Ashley Cole gets in at left-back.

"In the centre of defence, it was one of Tony Adams or Nemanja Vidic - you couldn't play both. Adams just has the edge there. Then I'd like a different type of defender alongside so I've gone for Rio Ferdinand for that balance.

"In midfield the wide positions weren't as difficult as the central positions. Cristiano Ronaldo was a shoo-in. Ryan Giggs was a little bit more tricky as I considered Robert Pires. Central midfield was a problem. Paul Scholes and Emmanuel Petit have been left out - the two main men in terms of those classic battles were Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira. They were both the leaders of their teams. Two great icons.

"Up front, Thierry Henry was the greatest player in Premier League history so he's going in. He was my toughest opponent and part of the best team I've ever played against. And, I couldn't leave Dennis Bergkamp out. That combination with Henry.

"Bergkamp took Arsenal to the next level."

