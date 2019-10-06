Social media providers must step up fight against racism, say Kick It Out

Raheem Sterling warms up for Manchester City wearing a Kick It Out t-shirt

Kick It Out says "time is running out" for social media providers to act on the spate of online racist abuse directed at footballers.

Football's anti-discrimination campaign commented after widespread condemnation of online racist abuse aimed at Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury this weekend. Leicester have reported the comments to police.

Mohamed Salah was substituted after a foul by Hamza Choudhury on Saturday

Kick It Out has warned social media providers must do more to stamp out racism on their platforms or face the prospect of external intervention.

"After yesterday's Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Leicester City, Hamza Choudhury became the latest player to receive horrendous racist abuse - via a number of social media platforms and in the comments section of several online articles," Kick It Out said in a statement to Sky Sports News.

1:03 Sky's Kaveh Solhekol explains what happened when Twitter met the Premier League, FA and EFL over racist abuse. Sky's Kaveh Solhekol explains what happened when Twitter met the Premier League, FA and EFL over racist abuse.

"Despite ongoing discussions about tacking this ever-increasing issue, we have yet to see any concrete measures put in place to protect the players suffering this abuse.

"The time for talking is fast running out and if action will not be taken, the Government or a regulatory body must intervene and force these platforms to adopt measures to eradicate abuse, identify perpetrators and hold them to account."

Football authorities met Twitter in London last month to discuss what can be done about the racist abuse of players on the social media platform.

Sky Sports News understands football authorities held a similar meeting with Facebook in the summer.